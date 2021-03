SpaceMan18 said: Eh becoming a CEO of Google or Microsoft isn't bad , but what South Asians lack is creating things like Microsoft or Google on it's own Click to expand...

Ceo of US firms are basically company's propaganda ambassadors and are pro big talkers,they aren't even the real brain behind operation,its mostly the operation directors.The big US firms operate on their own style with impunity, it's funny I ndians got nothing but to pull up some hired employees of western institutions to prove their relevance, one have to see there something glaringly wrong with that,the Chinese don't care about Han ethnicity American being ceo of US firms ,Chinese don't even care about those Chinese ethnic Americans that founded huge world wide corporations for the US ,from Nvidia,zoom to YouTube and many more.How many white or yellow etc are ceo of big firms?a lot more actually.