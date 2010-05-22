Indian HAL to bid on Malaysia’s LCA contest (Tejas)

Indian HAL to bid on Malaysia’s LCA contest
Posted on July 22, 2021 by alert5
The Financial Express says Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will respond to a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) tender for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
Venkat Mangudi [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
The newspaper says the price for the Tejas fighter being offered is $41 million each.
HAL has become a true aerospace giant.
