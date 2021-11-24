Indian HAL offers modified LCA Tejas fighter for Argentina

Indiana HAL offers modified LCA Tejas fighter for Argentina - Air Data News Manufacturer is expected to modify about 50 aircraft components, including Martin Baker’s ejection seat, to enable purchase of 12 units for the Air Force

November 19, 2021Manufacturer is expected to modify about 50 aircraft components, including Martin Baker’s ejection seat, to enable purchase of 12 units for the Air Forcehas decided to bid for 12 fighters thatplans to announce in early 2022. The Indian manufacturer is offering a modified variant of the, a light fighter developed in the country.According to the, HAL proposes modifying about 50 components of the aircraft in order to conform it to Air Force requirements and also replacing the ejection seat provided by Martin Baker to avoid the UK veto.The Tejas would receive an in-flight refueling rig and a new nose cone, among other changes. HAL intends to send its proposal to the Argentine government in November, which includes the involvement of companies in the country in assembling the jets.Competition to supply the Argentine Air Force with combat fighter jets has dragged on for years. The South American nation even selected the, from the South Korean KAI, but the company withdrew from the agreement after the United Kingdom banned the use of British ejection seats.The favorite proposal is that of Chengdu-PAC, which offers thefighter, which was even included in the budget proposal for the year 2022. The Argentine Ministry of Defense, however,Russia recently made a, an advanced variant of the MiG-29.With no authentic fighter jets since 2015, the Air Force uses some A-4 subsonic attack aircraft in air defense.