Indian HAL offers modified LCA Tejas fighter for Argentina

Indian HAL offers modified LCA Tejas fighter for Argentina

Ricardo Meier
November 19, 2021

Manufacturer is expected to modify about 50 aircraft components, including Martin Baker’s ejection seat, to enable purchase of 12 units for the Air Force

India's HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) has decided to bid for 12 fighters that Argentina plans to announce in early 2022. The Indian manufacturer is offering a modified variant of the LCA Tejas Mk1A, a light fighter developed in the country.
According to the Zona Militar website, HAL proposes modifying about 50 components of the aircraft in order to conform it to Air Force requirements and also replacing the ejection seat provided by Martin Baker to avoid the UK veto.
The Tejas would receive an in-flight refueling rig and a new nose cone, among other changes. HAL intends to send its proposal to the Argentine government in November, which includes the involvement of companies in the country in assembling the jets.

Competition to supply the Argentine Air Force with combat fighter jets has dragged on for years. The South American nation even selected the FA-50, from the South Korean KAI, but the company withdrew from the agreement after the United Kingdom banned the use of British ejection seats.
The favorite proposal is that of Chengdu-PAC, which offers the JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter, which was even included in the budget proposal for the year 2022. The Argentine Ministry of Defense, however, denied that it had selected the aircraft.
Russia recently made a new offer of the MiG-35 fighter, an advanced variant of the MiG-29.

With no authentic fighter jets since 2015, the Air Force uses some A-4 subsonic attack aircraft in air defense.

Why would Argentina buy a plane that even India’s own air force won’t want…. But was forced upon them.

Indians are delusional. But maybe not as India will just brag that it’s plane is part of the tendering process. India has no interest in really selling the plane.
 
I don't know but is this the Indian attempt to preserve some national pride considering how its trolls have flooded the social media making content about how the LCA Tejas is so far ahead of the JF-17, only to see XYZ nations expressing interest in the JF-17 or placing orders ?
 
What we have seen so far regarding exports of the jf17 and tejas. Where ever jf17 is going tejas follows. If the jf17 has been short listed or selected, india shows the tejas. Tejas has lack luster ashm weaponry. Its doubtful they will go for it matey
 
very harami strategy to deny Pakistan a potential sale.
not a laughing matter.
hope that china takes over the sales pitch otherwise Pakistanis will only say how cheap this JF17 is.
 
