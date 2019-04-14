What's new

Indian hackers target Pakistani Strategic Organizations

Patchwork APT caught in its own web
Posted: January 7, 2022 by Threat Intelligence Team

Patchwork is an Indian threat actor that has been active since December 2015 and usually targets Pakistan via spear phishing attacks. In its most recent campaign from late November to early December 2021, Patchwork has used malicious RTF files to drop a variant of the BADNEWS (Ragnatela) Remote Administration Trojan (RAT).

What is interesting among victims of this latest campaign, is that the actor has for the first time targeted several faculty members whose research focus is on molecular medicine and biological science.

Instead of focusing entirely on victimology, we decided to shade some light on this APT. Ironically, all the information we gathered was possible thanks to the threat actor infecting themselves with their own RAT, resulting in captured keystrokes and screenshots of their own computer and virtual machines.

Ragnatela
We identified what we believe is a new variant of the BADNEWS RAT called Ragnatela being distributed via spear phishing emails to targets of interest in Pakistan. Ragnatela, which means spider web in Italian, is also the project name and panel used by Patchwork APT.


Figure 1: Patchwork’s Ragnatela panel
Ragnatela RAT was built sometime in late November as seen in its Program Database (PDB) path “E:\new_ops\jlitest __change_ops -29no – Copy\Release\jlitest.pdb”. It features the following capabilities:
  • Executing commands via cmd
  • Capturing screenshots
  • Logging Keystrokes
  • Collecting list of all the files in victim’s machine
  • Collecting list of the running applications in the victim’s machine at a specific time periods
  • Downing addition payloads
  • Uploading files

Figure 2: Ragnatela commands

In order to distribute the RAT onto victims, Patchwork lures them with documents impersonating Pakistani authorities. For example, a document called EOIForm.rtf was uploaded by the threat actor onto their own server at karachidha[.]org/docs/.


Figure 3: Threat actor is logged into their web control panel

That file contains an exploit (Microsoft Equation Editor) which is meant to compromise the victim’s computer and execute the final payload (RAT).


Figure 4: Malicious document triggers exploit

That payload is stored within the RTF document as an OLE object. We can deduce the file was created on December 9 2021 based on the source path information.

Figure 5: OLE object containing RAT

Ragnatela RAT communicates with the attacker’s infrastructure via a server located at bgre.kozow[.]com. Prior to launching this campaign (in late November), the threat actor tested that their server was up and running properly.


Figure 6: Log of threat actor typing a ping command

The RAT (jli.dll) was also tested in late November before its final compilation on 2021-12-09, along with MicroScMgmt.exe used to side-load it.


Figure 7: DLL for the RAT being compiled

Also in late November, we can see the threat actor testing the side-loading in a typical victim machine.


Figure 8: Threat actor tests RAT

Victims and victim

We were able to gain visibility on the victims that were successfully compromised:
  • Ministry of Defense- Government of Pakistan
  • National Defense University of Islam Abad
  • Faculty of Bio-Science, UVAS University, Lahore, Pakistan
  • International center for chemical and biological sciences
  • HEJ Research institute of chemistry, International center for chemical and biological sciences, univeristy of Karachi
  • SHU University, Molecular medicine
Another – unintentional – victim is the threat actor himself which appears to have infected is own development machine with the RAT. We can see them running both VirtualBox and VMware to do web development and testing. Their main host has dual keyboard layouts (English and Indian).


Figure 9: Virtual machine running on top of threat actor’s main computer

Other information that can be obtained is that the weather at the time was cloudy with 19 degrees and that they haven’t updated their Java yet. On a more serious note, the threat actor uses VPN Secure and CyberGhost to mask their IP address.

Figure 10: Threat actor uses VPN-S

Under the VPN they log into their victim’s email and other accounts stolen by the RAT.



Figure 11: Threat actor logs into his victim’s email using CyberGhost VPN

Conclusion

This blog gave an overview of the latest campaign from the Patchwork APT. While they continue to use the same lures and RAT, the group has shown interest in a new kind of target. Indeed this is the first time we have observed Patchwork targeting molecular medicine and biological science researchers.
Thanks to data captured by the threat actor’s own malware, we were able to get a better understanding about who sits behind the keyboard. The group makes use of virtual machines and VPNs to both develop, push updates and check on their victims. Patchwork, like some other East Asian APTs is not as sophisticated as their Russian and North Korean counterparts.

Indicators of Compromise
Lure
karachidha[.]org/docs/EOIForm.rtf
5b5b1608e6736c7759b1ecf61e756794cf9ef3bb4752c315527bcc675480b6c6
RAT
jli.dll
3d3598d32a75fd80c9ba965f000639024e4ea1363188f44c5d3d6d6718aaa1a3
C2
bgre[.]kozow[.]com


Well I started a thread in November last year, which no one seems to be interested in since they are too busy eating their halva puri. The link is below. The Chinese have been keeping an eye on this group since 2017.

Exclusive: New hacker group from India exposed, targeting defense units in China, Pakistan

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202111/1239441.shtml Exclusive: New hacker group from India exposed, targeting defense units in China, Pakistan A new report published by Antiy Labs, one of China's renowned cybersecurity companies, disclosed an active hacker team whose members are based in...
defence.pk

Exclusive: New hacker group from India exposed, targeting defense units in China, Pakistan

A new report published by Antiy Labs, one of China's renowned cybersecurity companies, disclosed an active hacker team whose members are based in Delhi and has been launching cyberattacks against government agencies and defense departments in China and Pakistan.

The report conducted a comprehensive analysis of the cyberattacks launched by the organization called You Xiang (baby elephant in English) in South Asia, revealing its target, technology and equipment, and exposing the attackers who wear "invisible clothes" and hide behind screens.

The company's vice chief engineer, Li Bosong, told the Global Times on Friday that they first detected "baby elephant" activities in 2017, when a number of large-scale targeted cyberattacks on the government, military and defense departments of South Asian countries were found.

According to the analysis of their activities, it was found that the group is suspected to be from India, and is not the same as another hacker group from India named "white elephant."

The organization had its own set of relatively independent attack resources and tools, but the attack capability was relatively primary at that time. It might be a newly established attack team with immature technical capabilities. "That's why we've named this new, advanced threat organization 'baby elephant,'" Li said.

Four years since, the "baby elephant" is on the rampage, expanding their targets. "Since 2017, the number of 'baby elephant' attacks has doubled each year, and the attack methods and resources have gradually become richer, and the target has started to cover more areas in South Asia," Li said. "In 2021, the group began targeted attacks on Chinese institutions for intelligence theft."

The attacks detected by Antiy Labs include setting up phishing websites, attacking mobile phones with malicious Android applications, and Trojans written in languages such as Python to steal various documents, browser cache passwords and other host system environment information from computers.

For example, the "baby elephant" used to disguise itself as the mail system of the Nepalese army, police, and government, including Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Prime Minister's office to launch targeted attacks to obtain email accounts to carry out subsequent attacks.

It also pretended to be a polling app for India-Nepal territorial disputes using malicious Android applications. After the victim installs and opens the malicious Android application, the application will ask for system permissions from users. If the permissions are granted, it will monitor the victim's mobile phone.

The highlight from the report is that the location of those hackers was exposed when the group uploaded their Trojan horses to public security resources to test the ability of the Trojan horses to escape anti-virus software. Resources retrieval showed at least one sample uploader was from Delhi, India. The hacker had uploaded eight test malicious files from November 23 to November 24, 2020. Those samples shared a high degree of similarity in code content with those from the "baby elephant."

Judging from previous activities, some hacking organizations from India are not very concealed. One is because of its imperfect attacking capability, but more importantly, it reflects the have-nothing-to-fear mindset of those attackers. The physical location of one attacker most likely represents the location of the entire hacking organization, Li said.

"Despite constantly diversifying attacking methods and more abundant functions of the malicious files, attacks could still be traced to the "baby elephant" based on its targets, tactics and decoys and Trojan homology," Li said.

The targets of the attacks overlap, such as those in Nepal, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Techniques and tactics that they used are similar to the behavior of the "baby elephant" in the early stage, including malicious shortcuts, malicious HTA scripts and Python Trojan horses, according to Li.

Li also pointed out the similarity of their domain names, which all tend to imitate the official domain names of government organs and state-owned enterprises in Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. They also tended to adopt the dynamic domain names under the US network service provider No-IP, such as hopto.org and myftp.org.

Multiple signs showed that the "baby elephant" has already become one of the most active and mature cyberattack organizations that threaten the cybersecurity of South Asia and Asia-Pacific.

It is also likely to become the main attack group in South Asia in the future, Li said, calling for attention to be paid on the "baby elephant."

Victim countries attacked by the "baby elephant" are usually weak economically, in digital maintenance and cybersecurity capabilities. But like any other country, they enjoy the right to defend their sovereignty, security and interests, Li pointed out.

In a previous interview, Antiy Labs told the Global Times that since March, they have detected several phishing activities targeting government, defense and military units, as well as state-owned enterprises in China, Pakistan, and Nepal. The organization behind the attacks is from India and its activities can be traced to as early as April 2019.

More first-hand materials the Global Times obtained from several of China's leading cybersecurity companies have further revealed a sophisticated network: top hackers from South Asia, mainly from India, have constantly attacked defense and military units as well as state-owned enterprises in China, Nepal and Pakistan in the past few years, and such attacks are on the rise under new disguises of international trending topics.
 
