What's new

Indian hacker group, hack into Pakistan's state institution reports.

Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,949
6
7,466
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
In its Telegram channel, SideWinder APT Group🇮🇳 has shared screenshots of what appears to be a Working Paper on Cyber Security for Pakistan's🇵🇰 Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives sponsored by NTISB (dated 02 Feb 2023).

The Group claims it will continue intrusions in Pakistan's networks to retain their professed ingress.

The Group might be demonstrating the capability to monitor measures proposed by Pakistan to secure its critical information systems and networks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626976699807064065

Severe incompetency and ineptness of our state institutions on display again. The fruits of institutional nepotism and corruption keep on giving, while GHQ plays golf without a care in the world.

@villageidiot @Areesh @Olympus81 @SaadH @N.Siddiqui @Signalian @PanzerKiel @Sifar zero @Maula Jatt @_NOBODY_
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
10,068
304
24,640
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
This is what the war will come up to eventually. Cyber warfare and hacking l, rendering useless many military formations in physical form.

I had mentioned a few days back that India is behind a cyber war with Pakistan.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,949
6
7,466
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Signalian said:
I had mentioned a few days back that India is behind a cyber war with Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Not a surprise at all, India likely has its hands involved in nearly every kind of pot.

The question here is why Pakistan refuses to take literally anything seriously and act careless?

There is an incredibly serious institutional problem that not many talk of - it's serious enough to be considered a national state emergency.

Pakistan's institutions and competency is like nursery children, they ruin things more than actually progress things. India's institutions are far more competent and operate on strict meritocracy. Incredibly capable individuals and it translates to their work.

You can check simple things like government websites, portals, fluency/complexity of English, quality of media, small things like this. All of Pakistan's institutions indicate they are being run by incompetent old people who have their position through nepotism. Anyone from the outside wouldn't be able to take it seriously.

We require mass institutional reforms, strict policy of meritocracy, stricter hiring process of staff based purely on experience and qualification. No nepotism should have a space. Get the private sector involved in some projects.

There has to be a body to maintain that a certain standard of quality is maintained, not the clown shows we currently have who no investor or anyone can take seriously.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
4,659
17
6,397
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bleek said:
Not a surprise at all, India likely has its hands involved in nearly every kind of pot.

The question here is why Pakistan refuses to take literally anything seriously and act careless?

There is an incredibly serious institutional problem that not many talk of - it's serious enough to be considered a national state emergency.

Pakistan's institutions and competency is like nursery children, they ruin things more than actually progress things. India's institutions are far more competent and operate on strict meritocracy. Incredibly capable individuals and it translates to their work.

You can check simple things like government websites, portals, fluency/complexity of English, quality of media, small things like this. All of Pakistan's institutions indicate they are being run by incompetent old people who have their position through nepotism. Anyone from the outside wouldn't be able to take it seriously.

We require mass institutional reforms, strict policy of meritocracy, stricter hiring process of staff based purely on experience and qualification. No nepotism should have a space. Get the private sector involved in some projects.

There has to be a body to maintain that a certain standard of quality is maintained, not the clown shows we currently have who no investor or anyone can take seriously.
Click to expand...
Bro, you posts very thoughtful and valid, I appreciate that a lot, but at some point you gotta wonder, if it's all worth even the few minutes spent typing that post. Case in point, just see what (if any) reply you get on this very thoughtful post of yours.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

BANNED
Mar 1, 2015
6,331
4
6,875
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Signalian said:
This is what the war will come up to eventually. Cyber warfare and hacking l, rendering useless many military formations in physical form.

I had mentioned a few days back that India is behind a cyber war with Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Many things that go viral in pakistan... social or political originate from India.
 
S

SaadH

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
3,585
-1
5,072
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Signalian said:
This is what the war will come up to eventually. Cyber warfare and hacking l, rendering useless many military formations in physical form.

I had mentioned a few days back that India is behind a cyber war with Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Reminds me of a famous quote by the Chief of your pre-imminent institution, which illustrates the state of denial:

"I know East Pakistan better than East Pakistanis themselves"
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,949
6
7,466
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
Bro, you posts very thoughtful and valid, I appreciate that a lot, but at some point you gotta wonder, if it's all worth even the few minutes spent typing that post. Case in point, just see what (if any) reply you get on this very thoughtful post of yours.
Click to expand...
If only someone with credible power acknowledged the point of them we could begin to improve

Redbeanpaste said:
I very much doubt that India's institutions are run on the basis of "strict meritocracy". But let us ask them @LakeHawk180 @SoulSpokesman
Click to expand...
India's institutions are far more competent and productive than ours, they receive praise from around the globe even by Israelis.

This is only possible due to a high degree of meritocracy being practiced.
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
4,343
-18
6,931
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Signalian said:
This is what the war will come up to eventually. Cyber warfare and hacking l, rendering useless many military formations in physical form.

I had mentioned a few days back that India is behind a cyber war with Pakistan.
Click to expand...
That is why I have started studying Cyber Security :)
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,426
-40
4,511
Country
India
Location
India
Redbeanpaste said:
I very much doubt that India's institutions are run on the basis of "strict meritocracy". But let us ask them @LakeHawk180 @SoulSpokesman
Click to expand...
Strategic/military/higher up bureaucratic ones are.

For the rest, state run educational and other ones suffer greatly from our affirmative action policy (caste etc based quotas)

misuse and corruption is rampant, deserving merit based candidates often get shafted but there is also a need to give those in most need a bit of a leg up... tough one, man. I got mixed feelings about it, people need help and the govt. should help, but not at the cost of blunting our edge, spl in certain core strategic ones.

The word socialist was added to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution by the 42nd amendment act of 1976, during the Emergency. It implies social and economic equality. Social equality in this context means the absence of discrimination on the grounds only of caste, colour, creed, sex, religion, or language.

Socialism in India - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

fir bhi chalti rehti hai sabki rahguzar
is raat ki koi subah nahi
har rooh yahan hai khoi huwi
 
R

Redbeanpaste

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2020
141
0
144
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
-=virus=- said:
Strategic/military/higher up bureaucratic ones are.

For the rest, state run educational and other ones suffer greatly from our affirmative action policy (caste etc based quotas)

misuse and corruption is rampant, deserving merit based candidates often get shafted but there is also a need to give those in most need a bit of a leg up... tough one, man. I got mixed feelings about it, people need help and the govt. should help, but not at the cost of blunting our edge, spl in certain core strategic ones.

The word socialist was added to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution by the 42nd amendment act of 1976, during the Emergency. It implies social and economic equality. Social equality in this context means the absence of discrimination on the grounds only of caste, colour, creed, sex, religion, or language.

Socialism in India - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

fir bhi chalti rehti hai sabki rahguzar
is raat ki koi subah nahi
har rooh yahan hai khoi huwi
Click to expand...
So what is it like if you need government work done. Do you have to bribe? Also I hear it takes decades to get court hearings ..that does not seem efficient or meritocratic.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,949
6
7,466
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
-=virus=- said:
Strategic/military/higher up bureaucratic ones are.

For the rest, state run educational and other ones suffer greatly from our affirmative action policy (caste etc based quotas)

misuse and corruption is rampant, deserving merit based candidates often get shafted but there is also a need to give those in most need a bit of a leg up... tough one, man. I got mixed feelings about it, people need help and the govt. should help, but not at the cost of blunting our edge, spl in certain core strategic ones.

The word socialist was added to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution by the 42nd amendment act of 1976, during the Emergency. It implies social and economic equality. Social equality in this context means the absence of discrimination on the grounds only of caste, colour, creed, sex, religion, or language.

Socialism in India - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

fir bhi chalti rehti hai sabki rahguzar
is raat ki koi subah nahi
har rooh yahan hai khoi huwi
Click to expand...
Meanwhile we have old boomer babbus who don't have a clue what they're talking about most of the time

It's like they were dragged from the street
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,426
-40
4,511
Country
India
Location
India
Redbeanpaste said:
So what is it like if you need government work done. Do you have to bribe? Also I hear it takes decades to get court hearings ..that does not seem efficient or meritocratic.
Click to expand...
You're not going to like this, but Modi and his government have done a lot of work there. Traditionally it has been the case (and can still be) that one just bribes their way around a lot of legal troubles.

The whole court hearings taking decades thing is mostly confined to familial affairs such as property disputes, divorce settlements, inheritance disputes and so on.

Not gone entirely, but much better now than a couple decades back.. the collective psyche has been on the mend for a while now.. as a small example, you're generally not going to be able to succesfully bribe a traffic cop if pulled over for an offence.. that scene is long gone.. as it is with electricity meters.. back in the day (80s and earlier) you could bribe them to hack it and save huge on batti bills lol (I would know, my chacha was a govt worker and he always fixed our meter free of cost)

bribery and short cuts ek way of life hain the subcontinent over
 
indushek

indushek

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 6, 2010
2,883
0
1,987
Country
India
Location
India
Redbeanpaste said:
So what is it like if you need government work done. Do you have to bribe? Also I hear it takes decades to get court hearings ..that does not seem efficient or meritocratic.
Click to expand...
Yes corruption still exists, but it has gotten smarter now lol.

Digitization is taking over everywhere, so under the table payments are done using UPI too haha. The only difference I see since the time I was younger to now, is that Govt employees are no longer demanding stuff. With so much media expose, it's all subtle. Govt work is getting done faster compared to back then though, but am a middle class person.

This will change slightly when it's someone from a more poorer background attempts to get work done. Overall it's still not great, but far better than before from my experience.

With courts the problem is staffing, they are under staffed and over worked. A lot has to be done, when it comes to legal system in India to call it even good. So it's still 'bhagwaan ke ghar me der hai, andher nahi' haha.

-=virus=- said:
You're not going to like this, but Modi and his government have done a lot of work there. Traditionally it has been the case (and can still be) that one just bribes their way around a lot of legal troubles.

The whole court hearings taking decades thing is mostly confined to familial affairs such as property disputes, divorce settlements, inheritance disputes and so on.

Not gone entirely, but much better now than a couple decades back.. the collective psyche has been on the mend for a while now.. as a small example, you're generally not going to be able to succesfully bribe a traffic cop if pulled over for an offence.. that scene is long gone.. as it is with electricity meters.. back in the day (80s and earlier) you could bribe them to hack it and save huge on batti bills lol (I would know, my chacha was a govt worker and he always fixed our meter free of cost)

bribery and short cuts ek way of life hain the subcontinent over
Click to expand...
Here in Hyderabad lol, saale cops are given targets. No more vasooli, each one has a camera (phone or govt issued). No helmet click, three people riding click etc etc.

Fine is paid online.
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
10,068
304
24,640
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
HttpError said:
That is why I have started studying Cyber Security :)
Click to expand...
Cyber physical systems. Hehe

SaadH said:
Reminds me of a famous quote by the Chief of your pre-imminent institution, which illustrates the state of denial:

"I know East Pakistan better than East Pakistanis themselves"
Click to expand...
Go in that era and don’t return from your fantasy.

Bleek said:
Not a surprise at all, India likely has its hands involved in nearly every kind of pot.

The question here is why Pakistan refuses to take literally anything seriously and act careless?
Click to expand...
Action is taken but not at the Level which Chinese take, this is the bummer.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Bleek
Pakistan's institutional failure, how can we make it better?
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek
Erieye
Is this the end of Pakistan? Have the colonial traitors sold the nation out?
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
154
Views
10K
SQ8
S
Bratva
Biggest Ever Hack at Finance Ministry Reveals State Secrets
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
HttpError
HttpError
Erieye
Pakistan needs to focus & spend more on its education sector which is lagging behind.
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
149
Views
6K
Imad.Khan
Imad.Khan
INDIAPOSITIVE
Indian hackers launch fresh attack at Pakistan under China-related code name: Chinese cybersecurity firm
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Faxapis
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom