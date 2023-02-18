Indian hacker group, hack into Pakistan's state institution reports.

In its Telegram channel, SideWinder APT Group🇮🇳 has shared screenshots of what appears to be a Working Paper on Cyber Security for Pakistan's🇵🇰 Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives sponsored by NTISB (dated 02 Feb 2023).
The Group claims it will continue intrusions in Pakistan's networks to retain their professed ingress.
The Group might be demonstrating the capability to monitor measures proposed by Pakistan to secure its critical information systems and networks.
Severe incompetency and ineptness of our state institutions on display again. The fruits of institutional nepotism and corruption keep on giving, while GHQ plays golf without a care in the world.
@villageidiot @Areesh @Olympus81 @SaadH @N.Siddiqui @Signalian @PanzerKiel @Sifar zero @Maula Jatt @_NOBODY_
