Indian hacker group, hack into Pakistan's state institution reports.

Not a surprise at all, India likely has its hands involved in nearly every kind of pot.



The question here is why Pakistan refuses to take literally anything seriously and act careless?



There is an incredibly serious institutional problem that not many talk of - it's serious enough to be considered a national state emergency.



Pakistan's institutions and competency is like nursery children, they ruin things more than actually progress things. India's institutions are far more competent and operate on strict meritocracy. Incredibly capable individuals and it translates to their work.



You can check simple things like government websites, portals, fluency/complexity of English, quality of media, small things like this. All of Pakistan's institutions indicate they are being run by incompetent old people who have their position through nepotism. Anyone from the outside wouldn't be able to take it seriously.



We require mass institutional reforms, strict policy of meritocracy, stricter hiring process of staff based purely on experience and qualification. No nepotism should have a space. Get the private sector involved in some projects.



There has to be a body to maintain that a certain standard of quality is maintained, not the clown shows we currently have who no investor or anyone can take seriously.