INDIAN guy with NAZI FLAG tries to ram truck through WHITE HOUSE

GodToons said: Picture perfect crime:

1. a Hindu guy

2. Seems 'Upper' caste since it flavour of the season in the US

3. Use the NAZI flag, perfectly tied on the truck, basically to connect Swastika to Hooked Cross

4. slows down the speed nearing the building fence

5. Do not attempt to run down people saying ola uber.



Popcorn time. Many more such attempts will come into the media. Click to expand...

This is stupid news, to say the least, that guy basically could not maneuver his vehicle and hit a post slowly. The swastika is very common among Indians. Because in the US they cannot differentiate between Swastika and Hooked Cross, it could become an issue. For this reason, I do not carry Swastika outside my house.