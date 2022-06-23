Indian guy admired the JF17 | Surprised

How good is JF-17? Rishav's answer: Even as an Indian, I'll give JF 17 a thumbs up for its potential. Well, I am going to show how good is JF 17 irrespective of what country built it or what country use it. As an aircraft enthusiast, my motto would be only to prove the capability of the aircraft, but not any countr...

Even as an Indian, I'll give JF 17 a thumbs up for its potential. Well, I am going to show how good is JF 17 irrespective of what country built it or what country use it. As an aircraft enthusiast, my motto would be only to prove the capability of the aircraft, but not any country.JF 17 “Thunder” is considered as a succesful Light Combat Aircraft with an ability to serve as a frontline fighter for Pakistan Air Force. It has a exclusive “Thunder” nickname for Pakistan only while other countries like Myanmar use JF 17M nicknamed “Ruby”.The plan to build JF 17 was started after failure of “Project Sabre II”, that was upgradation plan for ageing F7 fleet of Pakistan. Grumman and Chengdu signed a project to redesign or Remaster the Chinese F7 for Pakistan Air Force. Due to heavy economic santions by US that results in budget problems, the project was scraped.In 1995, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and Chengdu launched a joint project to develop a low-budget, light category multirole aircraft to meet the demands of Pakistan Air Force. Russia joined the development phase by supplying engines and support in designing airframe.The Avionics include an electronic warfare suite, enhanced man-machine interface, Digital Electronic Engine Control (DEEC) for the RD-93 turbofan engine, FBW flight controls, day/night precision surface attack capability, and multi-mode pulse-Doppler radar for BVR air-to-air attack capability.Prototypes flew succesfully and in 2007, PAC assembled the first batch of JF 17 “Thunder” by the imported parts arrived from China.Now, how good is JF 17?Well, JF 17 is a trustworthy fighter with an achievement. It withstand the potential to be a capable low-cost fighter jet with average avionics (because you can't expect state-of-the-art avionics in low budget). It showed what it said.It can hold armament weighing upto 3,700kg and can carry it upto 3,350km. The armament can be installed on its 6 underwing harpoints that can be managed in various configurations like Interception, Strike or SEAD. The latest weapon integrated in JF 17 is PL 15 BVRAAM that is counted in one of the best BVRAAMs in the world. Well, this integration is countered by India with purchase of MBDA Meteor BVRAAMs for Mirage 2000 Jets (it is under consideration).It possess Multirole capability and BVR combat support. It can also perform maritime operations like Reconnaissance and Anti-Ship operations.Now, what's the reputation of JF 17 at global level?JF 17 has gained a lot of followers due to regular participation in Renowned Air Shows like Farnbourgh air show, Paris air show, Dubai air show, Radom air show, etc. PAC is also planning to display JF 17 in upcoming 2019 Paris Air Show.Nigeria and Myanmar are its succesful customers and even Malaysia approached for evaluation of JF 17 for its LCA program. Countries like Sudan, Argentina, Qatar, Egypt and Uruguay are in talks with China for JF 17. Once, Sri Lanka was close to sign a deal of 20+ JF 17s but it was cancelled due to extreme pressure of India on Sri Lanka.So, overall, it's a really good alternative to replace ageing fighters in the Air Forces with low-budget. It is cheap but potent and a really good aircraft.3 Years old answer but unbiased (4 me)