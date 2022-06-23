What's new

Indian guy admired the JF17 | Surprised

Kaleem.61

Kaleem.61

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2019
411
0
262
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Even as an Indian, I'll give JF 17 a thumbs up for its potential. Well, I am going to show how good is JF 17 irrespective of what country built it or what country use it. As an aircraft enthusiast, my motto would be only to prove the capability of the aircraft, but not any country.

main-qimg-978b4e6b20f7f59d8327aa751d1c864e-lq

JF 17 “Thunder” is considered as a succesful Light Combat Aircraft with an ability to serve as a frontline fighter for Pakistan Air Force. It has a exclusive “Thunder” nickname for Pakistan only while other countries like Myanmar use JF 17M nicknamed “Ruby”.

main-qimg-f0479a53cbc2bd9e490f038dfbeb3d71-lq

The plan to build JF 17 was started after failure of “Project Sabre II”, that was upgradation plan for ageing F7 fleet of Pakistan. Grumman and Chengdu signed a project to redesign or Remaster the Chinese F7 for Pakistan Air Force. Due to heavy economic santions by US that results in budget problems, the project was scraped.

main-qimg-82c36cb6c2497db1857eca15571ba991-lq

In 1995, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and Chengdu launched a joint project to develop a low-budget, light category multirole aircraft to meet the demands of Pakistan Air Force. Russia joined the development phase by supplying engines and support in designing airframe.

main-qimg-bd6840f29f3c413c056e2f03addfacd2-lq

The Avionics include an electronic warfare suite, enhanced man-machine interface, Digital Electronic Engine Control (DEEC) for the RD-93 turbofan engine, FBW flight controls, day/night precision surface attack capability, and multi-mode pulse-Doppler radar for BVR air-to-air attack capability.

Prototypes flew succesfully and in 2007, PAC assembled the first batch of JF 17 “Thunder” by the imported parts arrived from China.

main-qimg-eff69e0eb27af90c61c9be93a8673af5-lq

Now, how good is JF 17?

Well, JF 17 is a trustworthy fighter with an achievement. It withstand the potential to be a capable low-cost fighter jet with average avionics (because you can't expect state-of-the-art avionics in low budget). It showed what it said.

It can hold armament weighing upto 3,700kg and can carry it upto 3,350km. The armament can be installed on its 6 underwing harpoints that can be managed in various configurations like Interception, Strike or SEAD. The latest weapon integrated in JF 17 is PL 15 BVRAAM that is counted in one of the best BVRAAMs in the world. Well, this integration is countered by India with purchase of MBDA Meteor BVRAAMs for Mirage 2000 Jets (it is under consideration).

main-qimg-3c7c2dde7565c329d41b67dd98a8a282-lq

It possess Multirole capability and BVR combat support. It can also perform maritime operations like Reconnaissance and Anti-Ship operations.

Now, what's the reputation of JF 17 at global level?

main-qimg-f51a4099ac7622aade91fcae3a97fb80-lq

JF 17 has gained a lot of followers due to regular participation in Renowned Air Shows like Farnbourgh air show, Paris air show, Dubai air show, Radom air show, etc. PAC is also planning to display JF 17 in upcoming 2019 Paris Air Show.

main-qimg-07c54302b8045231142374a70a154bca-lq

Nigeria and Myanmar are its succesful customers and even Malaysia approached for evaluation of JF 17 for its LCA program. Countries like Sudan, Argentina, Qatar, Egypt and Uruguay are in talks with China for JF 17. Once, Sri Lanka was close to sign a deal of 20+ JF 17s but it was cancelled due to extreme pressure of India on Sri Lanka.

So, overall, it's a really good alternative to replace ageing fighters in the Air Forces with low-budget. It is cheap but potent and a really good aircraft.

main-qimg-1f1c0ca9d2182ff03bbc45e9c6efba52-lq


qr.ae

How good is JF-17?

Rishav's answer: Even as an Indian, I'll give JF 17 a thumbs up for its potential. Well, I am going to show how good is JF 17 irrespective of what country built it or what country use it. As an aircraft enthusiast, my motto would be only to prove the capability of the aircraft, but not any countr...
qr.ae

3 Years old answer but unbiased (4 me)
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
1,293
0
2,273
Country
United States
Location
United States
Kaleem.61 said:
Even as an Indian, I'll give JF 17 a thumbs up for its potential. Well, I am going to show how good is JF 17 irrespective of what country built it or what country use it. As an aircraft enthusiast, my motto would be only to prove the capability of the aircraft, but not any country.

main-qimg-978b4e6b20f7f59d8327aa751d1c864e-lq

JF 17 “Thunder” is considered as a succesful Light Combat Aircraft with an ability to serve as a frontline fighter for Pakistan Air Force. It has a exclusive “Thunder” nickname for Pakistan only while other countries like Myanmar use JF 17M nicknamed “Ruby”.

main-qimg-f0479a53cbc2bd9e490f038dfbeb3d71-lq

The plan to build JF 17 was started after failure of “Project Sabre II”, that was upgradation plan for ageing F7 fleet of Pakistan. Grumman and Chengdu signed a project to redesign or Remaster the Chinese F7 for Pakistan Air Force. Due to heavy economic santions by US that results in budget problems, the project was scraped.

main-qimg-82c36cb6c2497db1857eca15571ba991-lq

In 1995, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and Chengdu launched a joint project to develop a low-budget, light category multirole aircraft to meet the demands of Pakistan Air Force. Russia joined the development phase by supplying engines and support in designing airframe.

main-qimg-bd6840f29f3c413c056e2f03addfacd2-lq

The Avionics include an electronic warfare suite, enhanced man-machine interface, Digital Electronic Engine Control (DEEC) for the RD-93 turbofan engine, FBW flight controls, day/night precision surface attack capability, and multi-mode pulse-Doppler radar for BVR air-to-air attack capability.

Prototypes flew succesfully and in 2007, PAC assembled the first batch of JF 17 “Thunder” by the imported parts arrived from China.

main-qimg-eff69e0eb27af90c61c9be93a8673af5-lq

Now, how good is JF 17?

Well, JF 17 is a trustworthy fighter with an achievement. It withstand the potential to be a capable low-cost fighter jet with average avionics (because you can't expect state-of-the-art avionics in low budget). It showed what it said.

It can hold armament weighing upto 3,700kg and can carry it upto 3,350km. The armament can be installed on its 6 underwing harpoints that can be managed in various configurations like Interception, Strike or SEAD. The latest weapon integrated in JF 17 is PL 15 BVRAAM that is counted in one of the best BVRAAMs in the world. Well, this integration is countered by India with purchase of MBDA Meteor BVRAAMs for Mirage 2000 Jets (it is under consideration).

main-qimg-3c7c2dde7565c329d41b67dd98a8a282-lq

It possess Multirole capability and BVR combat support. It can also perform maritime operations like Reconnaissance and Anti-Ship operations.

Now, what's the reputation of JF 17 at global level?

main-qimg-f51a4099ac7622aade91fcae3a97fb80-lq

JF 17 has gained a lot of followers due to regular participation in Renowned Air Shows like Farnbourgh air show, Paris air show, Dubai air show, Radom air show, etc. PAC is also planning to display JF 17 in upcoming 2019 Paris Air Show.

main-qimg-07c54302b8045231142374a70a154bca-lq

Nigeria and Myanmar are its succesful customers and even Malaysia approached for evaluation of JF 17 for its LCA program. Countries like Sudan, Argentina, Qatar, Egypt and Uruguay are in talks with China for JF 17. Once, Sri Lanka was close to sign a deal of 20+ JF 17s but it was cancelled due to extreme pressure of India on Sri Lanka.

So, overall, it's a really good alternative to replace ageing fighters in the Air Forces with low-budget. It is cheap but potent and a really good aircraft.

main-qimg-1f1c0ca9d2182ff03bbc45e9c6efba52-lq


qr.ae

How good is JF-17?

Rishav's answer: Even as an Indian, I'll give JF 17 a thumbs up for its potential. Well, I am going to show how good is JF 17 irrespective of what country built it or what country use it. As an aircraft enthusiast, my motto would be only to prove the capability of the aircraft, but not any countr...
qr.ae

3 Years old answer but unbiased (4 me)
Click to expand...
It used to be that any praise from the old colonialists/imperialists on anything Pakistani would give the uncle Tom types a hard on. But now they have stooped so low that even a little pat on the back from a pa*eet can bring on an orgasm. What a pathetic people we have become.
 
Kaleem.61

Kaleem.61

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2019
411
0
262
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Deltadart said:
It used to be that any praise from the old colonialists/imperialists on anything Pakistani would give the uncle Tom types a hard on. But now they have stooped so low that even a little pat on the back from a pa*eet can bring on an orgasm. What a pathetic people we have become.
Click to expand...
:hitwall:
MultaniGuy said:
Even if the Indian was being honest, it is better than their failed project of Tejas.
Click to expand...
How an Indian will be saying that....???
SQ8 said:
The bar for entry in wanting praise has dropped to an all time low for Pakistanis.

Next up - Sunny Lone praises modesty of Marium Nawaz
Click to expand...
Don't know what makes you say that:
All I wanted to say that Indians are trying to defame what they want for their Army... A successful project!
 
X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
23,005
-5
20,994
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
opening a thread on "One Indian guy said something"!!

Can I open a thread about what my Show makers says about SPARCO?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dalit
Made-in-India Tejas for Argentina Air Force? US cautions against China/Pak JF-17
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
MastanKhan
MastanKhan
Windjammer
PAF speeds up fighter force modernisation with JF-17 Block III- Gulf News
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
205
Views
20K
rgfegasrg
R
CrazyZ
Nigeria lauds performance of three JF-17 Thunder jets bought from Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
483
dBSPL
dBSPL
Imran Khan
Iraq to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan
17 18 19 20 21 22
Replies
315
Views
27K
帅的一匹
帅的一匹
L
PAF remembers creation of JF-17-equipped No 28 MR Squadron
Replies
0
Views
877
Last starfighter
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom