Indian govt to spend Rs 10,000 cr on redevelopment of New Delhi, CSMT, Ahmedabad railway stations; Rs 60,000 cr on overall project

1664677637356.png

Under redevelopment programme of the Indian Railways, the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for the re-development of three major railway stations, namely New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai on Monday.

The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crores, as per news agency ANI.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575062258408751104

It is leant that heritage sites will not be harmed or touched during the redevelopment projects of the Indian Railways. Already, work is under progress on as many as 199 railways stations across the country. Of the total, physical work is underway on 32 such railway stations

As per Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the total cost on these 199 railway stations, including New Delhi, has been estimated to be around Rs 60,000. He said that tenders will be floated for the three stations within a period o 10 days

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw said New Delhi railway station, Ahmedabad railway station and CSMT, Mumbai, will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately two years to 3.5 years. Modular technology will be used in the redevelopment of these stations, he said.

The Minister, who elaborated through a PPT, said that New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services.

"Ahmedabad railway station redesign is inspired by Modera's Sun temple. CSMT's heritage building won't be touched, but buildings nearby will be re-developed," added the railway minister.

The decision came during the meeting of ministers of Union Cabinet, which also cleared Dearness Allowance (DA) hike and approved 78-days bonus to railway employees among other measures
www.zeebiz.com

Centre to spend Rs 10,000 cr on redevelopment of New Delhi, CSMT, Ahmedabad railway stations; Rs 60,000 cr on overall project

Under redevelopment programme of the Indian Railways, the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for the re-development of three major railway stations, namely New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai on Monday.
www.zeebiz.com

