Indian govt: " No deaths due to oxygen shortage "

Goenitz

Goenitz

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Covid 19 Deaths in India: 'No deaths due to oxygen shortage': Opposition accuses Centre of insensitivity as BJP defends govt's response | India News - Times of India

India News: NEW DELHI: The Centre's statement in Parliament that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen specifically reported by states during the second Covi.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com


"NEW DELHI: The Centre's statement in Parliament that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen specifically reported by states during the second Covid wave has evoked very strong reactions even as the BJP has strongly defended the government's response.
Answering a question by Congress MP KC Venugopal on whether several Covid-19 patients died on roads and hospitals due to acute shortage of oxygen, minister of state for health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that no deaths due to lack of oxygen had been specifically reported by the states, Union territories. "

So crux is Indian govt can easily lie under the sun. For sure, the report is from provinces (may be from local bureaucrats who are avid BJP supporters), but centre should investigate, as it is a blatant lie. However, as it suits them and possibly they influenced the report creation, the Modi is shrugging his shoulder from the responsibility.

This can be translated to to 26 Feb claims, Indian supreme courts verdicts, etc. So it stains every claims of the Modi government., even blaming Pakistan for infiltration.
@Imran Khan @The Eagle @krash @Areesh @Windjammer @khansaheeb
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

The problem is not that BJP government is lying, problem is that andh bhakts will believe it, ignoring every proof available to the contrary. The governments can get away with almost every lie if people are willing to believe their governments.
 
VCheng

VCheng

International media reported those reports too. So, current central claim should sue/challenge int media.


Anyway, now you can weigh their Galwan claims.
@beijingwalker @Beast @VCheng
U

UKBengali

Like this?

apnews.com

India's pandemic death toll could be in the millions

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India’s worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the South Asian country.
apnews.com apnews.com

" India’s excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India’s worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the South Asian country.

Most experts believe India’s official toll of more than 414,000 dead is a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated and misleading.

The report released Tuesday estimated excess deaths — the gap between those recorded and those that would have been expected — to be 3 million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021. It said an accurate figure may “prove elusive” but the true death toll “is likely to be an order of magnitude greater than the official count.”
All "thanks" to the turd Modi.

He is also causing mayhem in other countries like Indonesia by "gifting" the Delta Variant and also in BD by both passing the virus and also illegally blocking the UK AstraZeneca vaccine that India was supposed to supply BD.
 
