Indian govt: " No deaths due to oxygen shortage "

Covid 19 Deaths in India: 'No deaths due to oxygen shortage': Opposition accuses Centre of insensitivity as BJP defends govt's response | India News - Times of India
India News: NEW DELHI: The Centre's statement in Parliament that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen specifically reported by states during the second Covi.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
"NEW DELHI: The Centre's statement in Parliament that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen specifically reported by states during the second Covid wave has evoked very strong reactions even as the BJP has strongly defended the government's response.
Answering a question by Congress MP KC Venugopal on whether several Covid-19 patients died on roads and hospitals due to acute shortage of oxygen, minister of state for health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that no deaths due to lack of oxygen had been specifically reported by the states, Union territories. "
So crux is Indian govt can easily lie under the sun. For sure, the report is from provinces (may be from local bureaucrats who are avid BJP supporters), but centre should investigate, as it is a blatant lie. However, as it suits them and possibly they influenced the report creation, the Modi is shrugging his shoulder from the responsibility.
This can be translated to to 26 Feb claims, Indian supreme courts verdicts, etc. So it stains every claims of the Modi government., even blaming Pakistan for infiltration.
@Imran Khan @The Eagle @krash @Areesh @Windjammer @khansaheeb