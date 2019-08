News just coming on Ary ... That American Foreign affairs Department , has strictly condemned Indian act on Kashmir issue . Alice Welles , from USA's foreign affairs department tweeted that :

" India didn't contact , neither discussed anything about Kashmir issue with USA . She further said that " Rumors of India-USA contact before revoking of articles in IOK is not true " .











Well looks we got another story at our hands .

Could America Bahadur , help solve Kashmir issue ? .

