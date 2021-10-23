What's new

Indian govt claims India is 100,000 years old, while humans first settled in India 35,000 years later.

arjunk

arjunk

Apr 16, 2020
The first line says, "India never invaded any country in her last 100000 years of history." (LMAO)

A simple google search tells you, people first settled in India 65,000 years ago: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peopling_of_India

Some more fun facts from the Indian government:

  • When many cultures were only nomadic forest dwellers over 5000 years ago, Indians established Harappan culture in Sindhu Valley (Indus Valley Civilization)

  • They even admit India is named after a Pakistani river: The name 'India' is derived from the River Indus, the valleys around which were the home of the early settlers. The Aryan worshippers referred to the river Indus as the Sindhu.

  • Algebra, Trigonometry and Calculus are studies, which originated in India. (Algebra was invented the Babylonians, and Al-Khwarizmi , a Muslim scholar, is considered the father of Algebra)

The jokes write themselves :rofl:
 
Maira La

Maira La

Mar 5, 2010
Chhatrapati said:
Maybe next time read your own links in depth?
What's wrong? Read the thread title again.

Anyways, the people who reached India 65,000 years ago likely went extinct. The current hunter-gatherer ancestry (called AASI) in most South Asians derives from a population formed as a result of a more recent admixture event between hunter-gatherers coming from West of South Asia 40-35 thousand years ago and paleolithic hunter-gatherers from South East Asia (Onge-like people).
 
