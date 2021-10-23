Indian govt claims India is 100,000 years old, while humans first settled in India 35,000 years later.

The first line says, "India never invaded any country in her last 100000 years of history." (LMAO)
A simple google search tells you, people first settled in India 65,000 years ago: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peopling_of_India
Some more fun facts from the Indian government:
- When many cultures were only nomadic forest dwellers over 5000 years ago, Indians established Harappan culture in Sindhu Valley (Indus Valley Civilization)
- They even admit India is named after a Pakistani river: The name 'India' is derived from the River Indus, the valleys around which were the home of the early settlers. The Aryan worshippers referred to the river Indus as the Sindhu.
- Algebra, Trigonometry and Calculus are studies, which originated in India. (Algebra was invented the Babylonians, and Al-Khwarizmi , a Muslim scholar, is considered the father of Algebra)
The jokes write themselves