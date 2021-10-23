Indian govt claims India is 100,000 years old, while humans first settled in India 35,000 years later.

Chhatrapati said: Maybe next time read your own links in depth? Click to expand...

What's wrong? Read the thread title again.--Anyways, the people who reached India 65,000 years ago likely went extinct. The current hunter-gatherer ancestry (called AASI) in most South Asians derives from a population formed as a result of a more recent admixture event between hunter-gatherers coming from West of South Asia 40-35 thousand years ago and paleolithic hunter-gatherers from South East Asia (Onge-like people).