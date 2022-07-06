Indian govt banned short film “Anthem for Kashmir " on You Tube | Radio Pakistan .

Keeping up its practice of gagging freedom of expression, the Indian government has persuaded YouTube to ban a nine-plus minute short film “Anthem for Kashmir” in India which highlighted the enforced disappearances and fake encounters in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.This award-winning documentary was released on 12th May.However, following the legal complaint by the Government of India, the video streaming platform has geo-blocked the short film for the viewers in India.YouTube Legal Support Team has admitted in a letter sent to the film producer that they have received a notice from the Indian government seeking blocking of the video.