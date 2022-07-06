What's new

Indian govt banned short film “Anthem for Kashmir " on You Tube | Radio Pakistan .

YouTube in India bans short film on HR abuses in IIOJK

July 06, 2022
10070324541657076582.jpg


Keeping up its practice of gagging freedom of expression, the Indian government has persuaded YouTube to ban a nine-plus minute short film “Anthem for Kashmir” in India which highlighted the enforced disappearances and fake encounters in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
This award-winning documentary was released on 12th May.
However, following the legal complaint by the Government of India, the video streaming platform has geo-blocked the short film for the viewers in India.
YouTube Legal Support Team has admitted in a letter sent to the film producer that they have received a notice from the Indian government seeking blocking of the video.


