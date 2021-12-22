Indian government to offer ₹76,000* crore( $10B) incentive package for semiconductor manufacturing in India

India in talks with Taiwan for domestic semiconductor-manufacturing hub; trade, investment pacts also discussed

For India, semiconductor manufacturing is of utmost importance as the country's requirement of electronic chips--essential in the production of an array of items ranging from cars to smartphones--is expected to meteorically shoot up over the next couple of years.

Centre cleared an incentive scheme of Rs 76,000 cr on December 15, 2021 to attract semiconductor makers (Representational image)