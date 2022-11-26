Indian Government finally arrests murder accused after Australia offers $1 million reward

Toyah Cordingley: police confirm key suspect in alleged murder arrested in India Arrest follows $1m reward offered for the location and arrest of 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh in relation to alleged murder of Queensland woman

Australians know how to make things work in India.Australian police identified the murder accused long time ago who is confirmed to have fled to India but Indian police was not able to locate him so far as he was in "hiding".Now that reward has been offered, the accused has been swiftly located and arrested.In 2018, the married Indian with children killed a woman in Cairns, Australia for no apparent reason and fled to India soon after.