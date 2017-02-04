Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Indian Government BJP IT Terrorism Cell Attacks Hassan Ali and his wife
Thread starter
Clutch
Start date
59 minutes ago
Clutch
ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
12,962
6
18,464
59 minutes ago
#1
Riz
SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
4,838
-1
7,915
Country
Location
57 minutes ago
#2
Clutch said:
Click to expand...
The nation which finished last in the group is complaining for fixing, whata joker these monkeys are …
Rollno21
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
3,879
-37
2,655
Country
Location
6 minutes ago
#3
Revelaing more BJP IT cell workers.Names have been changed to hide their identity.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
GHALIB
Similar threads
Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
Azadkashmir
Feb 4, 2017
2
Replies
17
Views
6K
Feb 8, 2017
My-Analogous
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Turkmenistan's capital tops list of most expensive cities (Never heard of this city before Ashgabat)
Latest: Indus Pakistan
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
Indian man arrested for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's infant daughter
Latest: jamahir
A moment ago
Sports
TLP Leader Saad Rizvi Removed From Terrorism Watchlist !
Latest: jamahir
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: The Eagle
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Navy Overseas deployments and exercises
Latest: Yasser76
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: The Eagle
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Navy Overseas deployments and exercises
Latest: Yasser76
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Multinational Exercise Bright Star 2021 conducted in Egypt - ISPR .
Latest: Jaansher
27 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 8:39 PM
Pakistan Army
I
Army Chief Visits HIT
Latest: Inception-06
Today at 7:46 PM
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Indian man arrested for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's infant daughter
Latest: jamahir
A moment ago
Sports
TLP Leader Saad Rizvi Removed From Terrorism Watchlist !
Latest: jamahir
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan, Israel, Turkey flags marched together in Azerbaijan victory parade
Latest: GHALIB
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
N
They are getting ready to reintroduce Malala to Pakistan
Latest: Nyayadhikari
33 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Energy Projects...Updates
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 8:29 PM
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
"We are a naval nation" Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu
Latest: MMM-E
48 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Philippines could buy South Korean's Andong corvette
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 6:12 PM
Naval Warfare
China's J-20, J-16 and J-10C fighter jets conduct strategic coordination combat training
Latest: beijingwalker
Today at 5:58 PM
Air Warfare
I was near UFO only for five minutes, but when I looked at my watch 30 minutes went by, I only used five minutes’ worth of fuel. How is that possible?
Latest: Menace2Society
Today at 4:48 PM
Military Forum
UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens: Top spy chief
Latest: SurvivoR
Today at 4:28 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Indian MEA: China Took Our Territory. We Don't Accept It and We Protest Against it
Latest: Vapnope
3 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
India on Twitter calling recognize Taiwan and Tibet independence
Latest: faithfulguy
9 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Europe increasingly interested in selling arms to Bangladesh
Latest: mb444
20 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
M
BGB beat up Indian truck drivers in Bangladesh, Uttal Phulbari
Latest: mmr
21 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Made in KSA
Latest: The SC
27 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom