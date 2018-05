H-indian government arrests Anti-Hindi politician for murder



Kerala MP Sashi Tharoor is charged for the death of his wife many months ago. At that time it was ruled suicide. Now he is charged responsible for her death.



Shashi Tharoor recently criticized vocally in parliamemt and TV shows against Indian government plan to spend Rs. 400 crore o make Hindi an official language of United Nations. Is it pay back?

Click to expand...