Indian governer: If India had a strong leadership in 1962, it won't lose to China. Now India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world

Indian governer: If India had a strong leadership in 1962, it won't lose to China. Now the equations have changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world.

Itanagar:
Exhorting Army personnel to prepare for any and every eventuality along the borders, Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brigadier B D Mishra (retired) today said India would not have faced "reverses" against China in 1962 if the country back then had a strong leadership, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.

Addressing a 'sainik sanmelan' at the operational base of the 14th battalion of Rajput Regiment in Changlang district, the Governor pointed out that the country should never lower its guard.

"If India had a strong leadership in 1962, we would not have had any reverses against China. Now, the field equations have changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world. However, we should not lower our guards. Every soldier must prepare himself for any eventuality on our borders," the Governor said.

Mr Mishra also said that the centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is always concerned about the welfare of Army troopers.

"There is a sea change in the attitude of the government towards the security forces. Now the apex political leadership is highly concerned about the well-being of security personnel," he stated.

He called upon the personnel to maintain discipline, train themselves hard and share an affable relationship with civilians.

"If the men in uniform are determined, they will be successful in all their endeavours," he said.

The Governor, who had participated in the 1965 India-Pakistan war with the regiment as company commander, lauded the proficiency of the battalion and its soldiers.

As a token of appreciation, Mr Mishra also made a contribution for the regiment's ''Bara Khana'' on this occasion, the statement added.

Politicians don't go to war, soldiers do and politicians are only facilitators of the war. Indian army was not in the best of shape at that time so what difference politicians could have made.
 
India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world? now I start to wonder it's Indian public are fooling the Indian politicians or the Indian politicians are fooling the Indian public... Most powerful armed forces in the world which can't even make their own rifles...
 
I actually believe that india has one of the most powerful armed forces in the universe........ :disagree:
 
...conversely China has only grown weaker by the day since that fateful year. On the sixtieth anniversary of that war next year. It would be a golden opportunity for the pajeets to Redeem their lost honor, and prove their Mettle as a global power against the weak and cowardly Chinese, by initiating a similar war against them. Let's see if the outcome will be any different.
 
In 1953 Korean Peninsula where the Chinese army successfully fought and stopped USA and it’s ally’s. Indians in 1962 fir the Chinese were absolutely hopeless a walk over for the PLA. And even today China would smash india but refrains from it as a matured state. Compared to its poorer neighbour Indians
 
Yeah yeah very strong leadership....we saw that leadership on 27/feb......

Lols we lost count how many dhotizzz became wet......
 
Down with hubris, if India and China are going to war then why the wait? I say let's get ready for rumble. I'll bet $200 on China's win.
 
Did he just blame IA for lack of leadership back in 1962? It is like he is trying to diss someone but ends up dissing the wrong guy.
 
If China in 1950 can stop the US marines in Chosin Reservoir, What chances does India has in 1962 against China, which was only 12 years later. Would Indian army be able to stop the US marines in 1962?
 
I can tell that since Indians can’t feed their troops properly,they send them to the Chinese prisoner camp to be fed. This is India’s new attitude of concerning for the well being of Security forces.
 
