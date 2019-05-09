Indian governer: If India had a strong leadership in 1962, it won't lose to China. Now India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world

beijingwalker said: Indian governer: If India had a strong leadership in 1962, it won't lose to China. Now the equations have changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world.



"If India Had Strong Leadership In 1962...": Arunachal Governor On China











Itanagar:

Exhorting Army personnel to prepare for any and every eventuality along the borders, Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brigadier B D Mishra (retired) today said India would not have faced "reverses" against China in 1962 if the country back then had a strong leadership, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.



Addressing a 'sainik sanmelan' at the operational base of the 14th battalion of Rajput Regiment in Changlang district, the Governor pointed out that the country should never lower its guard.



"If India had a strong leadership in 1962, we would not have had any reverses against China. Now, the field equations have changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world. However, we should not lower our guards. Every soldier must prepare himself for any eventuality on our borders," the Governor said.



Mr Mishra also said that the centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is always concerned about the welfare of Army troopers.



"There is a sea change in the attitude of the government towards the security forces. Now the apex political leadership is highly concerned about the well-being of security personnel," he stated.



He called upon the personnel to maintain discipline, train themselves hard and share an affable relationship with civilians.



"If the men in uniform are determined, they will be successful in all their endeavours," he said.



The Governor, who had participated in the 1965 India-Pakistan war with the regiment as company commander, lauded the proficiency of the battalion and its soldiers.



As a token of appreciation, Mr Mishra also made a contribution for the regiment's ''Bara Khana'' on this occasion, the statement added.



"If India Had Strong Leadership In 1962...": Arunachal Governor On China Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brigadier B D Mishra (retired) today said India would not have faced "reverses" against China in 1962 if the country back then had a strong leadership, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here said. Press Trust of India All India Updated: November 21, 2021 8:24 am ISTExhorting Army personnel to prepare for any and every eventuality along the borders, Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brigadier B D Mishra (retired) today said India would not have faced "reverses" against China in 1962 if the country back then had a strong leadership, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.Addressing a 'sainik sanmelan' at the operational base of the 14th battalion of Rajput Regiment in Changlang district, the Governor pointed out that the country should never lower its guard."If India had a strong leadership in 1962, we would not have had any reverses against China. Now, the field equations have changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world. However, we should not lower our guards. Every soldier must prepare himself for any eventuality on our borders," the Governor said.Mr Mishra also said that the centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is always concerned about the welfare of Army troopers."There is a sea change in the attitude of the government towards the security forces. Now the apex political leadership is highly concerned about the well-being of security personnel," he stated.He called upon the personnel to maintain discipline, train themselves hard and share an affable relationship with civilians."If the men in uniform are determined, they will be successful in all their endeavours," he said.The Governor, who had participated in the 1965 India-Pakistan war with the regiment as company commander, lauded the proficiency of the battalion and its soldiers.As a token of appreciation, Mr Mishra also made a contribution for the regiment's ''Bara Khana'' on this occasion, the statement added. Click to expand...

...conversely China has only grown weaker by the day since that fateful year. On the sixtieth anniversary of that war next year. It would be a golden opportunity for the pajeets to Redeem their lost honor, and prove their Mettle as a global power against the weak and cowardly Chinese, by initiating a similar war against them. Let's see if the outcome will be any different.