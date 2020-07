Indian goods import suspended at Benapole land port

Benapole July 01, 08:52 PM 246 Views UNB NEWS - UNB NEWSAs a consequence, the export-import works came to a standstill since then, forcing hundreds of goods laden trucks to wait on both sides of the port.Amid the worldwide crisis over coronavirus, export-import activities had been suspended at the land port for around three months.Although Indian goods import resumed at Benapole on June 7,Mofizur Rahman Sajan, president of Benapole C&F Agents Association, said the export traders took the decision protesting refusal of their products at Indian side.“No Indian goods entered the country through the court since 9am,” he added.Shamimur Rahman, assistant revenue officer at Benapole Customs, also confirmed the matter, saying import trades remained suspended since morning.Contacted, General Secretary of Petrapole C&F Agents Welfare Association, said they don’t allow Bangladeshi goods to enter the country due to the risk of coronavirus infection.“It’s up to the Bangladeshi traders whether they will import Indian items or not,” he said, expressing firm stance on their position.Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, director of Benapole port, said around 500 trucks await at the port for entering India with export items.