-------------- ------------------

No wonder one of their General got disqualified for hearing deficiency -- Incompetence is a norm there... They love to Talk Big - They live in a Bollywood world, everyone want some attention to grab the attention of Newspapers & get thei photos pasted on front pages...About the indian Army Chief hearing problem. .. well, no wonder they were blaming their incompetence on USA• Here is an indian Source NDTVA medical report states that the Chief of the Indian Army has serious hearing problems.The report says that General Deepak Kapoor, who retires later this year, has been diagnosed with "moderately severe to severe mixed hearing loss."The same report blames a US Army counter-terrorism demonstration last July for damaging the Chief's hearing