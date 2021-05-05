What's new

Indian G7 delegation self-isolating after two positive COVID tests, UK official says

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,552
-21
23,062
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indian G7 delegation self-isolating after two positive COVID tests, UK official says

Reuters



1 minute read
India's entire delegation to a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London is self isolating after two members tested positive for COVID-19, a British government official said on Wednesday.
The official said this was in line with pre-established protocols, which included daily testing for all attendees.

Indian G7 delegation self-isolating after two positive COVID tests, UK official says

India's entire delegation to a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London is self isolating after two members tested positive for COVID-19, a British government official said on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Well done India👌👏
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,028
-7
1,974
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Okay this is big scandal taking place at the highest platform of a foreign meeting and India sends Covid patients
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom