Indian frustration 🤣

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 26, 2018
- 2,556
- 5
- Country
-
- Location
-
After data of 4.5 million users of Air India was leaked.
This is what desperate hindutavis are doing
Air India: At least 4.5 million people's data exposed following IT system hack
A company called SITA operated the breached system and revealed the hack in February, but not the scale or who was affected.
news.sky.com
This is what desperate hindutavis are doing
HACKED POWER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY(PITC) GOVT. DATA OF 1 MILLION+ PAKISTANI | RaidForums
FRESH GOVT DATA OF 1 MILLION+ PAKISTANI CITIZENS HACKED FROM POWER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY (PITC)... SAMPLES ATTACHED BELOW... CONTACT ON TG FOR PRI...
raidforums.com
Last edited: