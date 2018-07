indians...

I don't have to ask you to remember it

. But I hope you know. If there is no China's polysilicon technology, India PV enterprises?

hehe....

Table: Top Solar Panel Manufacturers in 2018 – Global ranking by shipment volume



2017 RANK COMPANY HEADQUARTERS

1 JinkoSolar China

2 Trina Solar China

3 Canadian Solar Canada

4 JA Solar China

5 Hanwha Q CELLS South Korea

6 GCL-SI Hong Kong

7 LONGi Solar China

8 Risen Energy China

9 Shunfeng China

10 Yingli Green China

*Source: pv-tech.org