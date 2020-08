Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla began a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gono Bhaban.



"The meeting is going on," a diplomatic source told The Daily Star at 3:30pm.



Shringla arrived in Dhaka on a sudden visit, which diplomatic sources say, is meant to warm up relations with Bangladesh amid New Delhi's concerns that China is expanding its footprints in Bangladesh.



He landed at Dhaka airport in a special flight of the Indian Air Force at 11:30am.



In a short statement, Indian High Commission in Dhaka today said Shringla came to Dhaka on a two-day visit to "discuss and take forward cooperation on matters of mutual interest."





This is the first visit by a high-level Indian official since the Covid-19 pandemic began in mid-March. The former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Shringla visited Dhaka early March, after taking over as foreign secretary.



Shringla is also expected to meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen during the visit that officials have not formally announced before his arrival today.



Indian media reported that Shringla will carry a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Hasina.



Our correspondent in New Delhi reports that Shringla's visit to Dhaka comes after a high-level meeting Modi had with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Harsh Vardhan Shrigla last week, discussing the state of India's relations with Bangladesh and Nepal.



Modi was reportedly concerned over the rough edges developed recently in Delhi-Dhaka ties and was keen to have them addressed.



Indian newspaper, The Hindu, reported that Shringla's visit comes when China is likely to provide nearly $1 billion assistance to Bangladesh for an irrigation project on the Teesta, which has been at the centre of a water-sharing negotiation with India.



In a letter to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) last month, Water Resources Ministry sought a $983.27 million loan from China to implement a "Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project".



"A massive project funded by China has been adopted for the management of the Teesta River and China has agreed to fund it. Hopefully, we can start the project by December," Jyoti Prosad Ghosh, an additional chief engineer at the Water Development Board, told Benarnews.



Bangladesh and India failed to sign the Teesta water-sharing agreement due to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's last-minute opposition during the then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Dhaka in 2011. Even today, the issue remains unresolved and India continues to assure of striking the deal.



There has been no confirmation if Harsh Vardhan Shringla will discuss the Teesta issue.