𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐁𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞

BGMEA (Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters' Association) President Faruque Hassan paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla at his official residence in New Delhi on April 16.

Former BGMEA President Engr. Kutubuddin Ahmed, incumbent BGMEA Director Tanvir Ahmed, In charge of Bangladesh desk at the Ministry of External Affairs, India Ms. Smita Pant and Director of Giant Group Sharmeen Hassan were also present at the meeting.

1650253935039


They discussed potential areas of cooperation and collaboration to enhance trade between Bangladesh and India.

Their talks also focused on existing problems in export-import trade and non-tariff barriers, especially in textiles products trading and possible ways to address them.

Faruque Hasaan pointed to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for Bangladesh and India.

Both neighbouring countries can gain mutual trade benefits by complementing each other, particularly in boosting apparel and textile businesses, he said


He said, “India is one of the major markets for importing raw materials for our RMG industry. We import man-made fiber, yarn, fabric, chemicals, machinery, dyes etc. Bangladesh is giving emphasis on high-end MMF-based apparel items. India, as a major supplier of textiles including MMF fabrics can meet the growing demand of Bangladesh.”

On the other hand, India is a promising export market for Bangladeshi readymade garments due to geographical proximity, competitive price and quality, he said.

So, both countries have scope to tap into the reciprocal trade benefits, he added.

The BGMEA President requested the Indian Foreign Secretary for steps to expedite and facilitate trade, especially removing non-tariff barriers and simplification of export-import procedures through the land ports in order to reduce time and cost.
 

