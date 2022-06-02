Indian Foreign ministry delegation visits Kabul to talk with Taliban

Wesen Hunter
Iran as always plays a dirty game in the region, what can you expect from them?Not far behind this visit will be the Iranians FM coming losers
Given the environment, soch samajh ke karengay investment.. equal partner feel karaenge, unka bhi fayda ho kuch...Yes please invest in Afghanistan... It will work out great for you.
There is a saying in Pushto "taley wakht byarta pa laas na raazi", this applies to Afghanistan now more than ever.Given the environment, soch samajh ke karengay investment.. equal partner feel karaenge
When army has recently sold the country, do you think anything like that even comes in to the equation?>but ... but ... but I though pakistan was the most important link to talking to the Taliban ?
Is that not the case anymore ?
What about "strategic depth" ?
When army has recently sold the country, do you think anything like that even comes in to the equation?>
Remind me again who invested in Kabul to Herat road? Only for it to be blown up? Oh yeah it was India!It has.
Much Much better than YOUR investment in Afghanistan.
But it was, tell me something have you even ever been to Kabul or outside of Kabul? Do you know what the situation of the country is, stop living in your wet-dreams. Afghanistan is no picnic as ISAF found out.That Road was built on the hearts of Afghans.
It can never be blow up
normalizing trade relations with India will only bring prosperity to your country.When everything else fails
Go crawling on your knees to be there friends with promises of bribes pathetic