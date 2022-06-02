What's new

Indian Foreign ministry delegation visits Kabul to talk with Taliban

but ... but ... but I though pakistan was the most important link to talking to the Taliban ?

Is that not the case anymore ?

What about "strategic depth" ?
 
but ... but ... but I though pakistan was the most important link to talking to the Taliban ?

Is that not the case anymore ?

What about "strategic depth" ?
When army has recently sold the country, do you think anything like that even comes in to the equation?>
 
That Road was built on the hearts of Afghans.

It can never be blow up
But it was, tell me something have you even ever been to Kabul or outside of Kabul? Do you know what the situation of the country is, stop living in your wet-dreams. Afghanistan is no picnic as ISAF found out.
 

