Indian forces violate ceasefire across LoC

The aggression was retaliated by Pakistan Army until silence

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing on Thursday along the Line of Control, media cell of Pakistan Army reported.

In a statement issued, Inter-Services Public Relations reported that the aggressive troops opened unprovoked fire in Khuiratta and Tender sectors.

However, the aggression was retaliated by Pakistan Army until silence.

Indian forces have been resorting to ceasefire violations since September last year after wrongly alleging Pakistan of sponsoring terror attack on its brigade headquarters in Baramulla District of Occupied Kashmir.

Indian government was demanded off to provide evidence to back its allegations which was never forwarded, neither to Pakistani Director General of Military Operations not to the government.