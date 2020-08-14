Indian forces shot dead mentally-challenged Pakistani Hindu Recorder Report 14 Aug 2020 ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said Thursday that a 17-year-old civilian shot dead by Indian border security forces on the night of August 8, 2020 on the pretext of a "Pakistani intruder" was mentally challenged and a Pakistani Hindu. Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that on the night of 8th August, a 17 years old civilian, Bero Mal, was shot dead by Indian Border Security Forces in Nagarparkar Sector. "This condemnable killing of the mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu comes in the backdrop of Indian misinformation and propaganda campaign against Pakistan including the so-called 'infiltration' across the border," he said. He added that killing a mentally-challenged Pakistani Hindu and crying "infiltration", speaks volumes about the credibility of false Indian claims. "The baseless Indian propaganda cannot divert attention from India's internal issues, the treatment of minorities in India and the unacceptable situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he added. https://www.brecorder.com/news/4001...t-dead-mentally-challenged-pakistani-hindu-fo -------------------