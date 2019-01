Dozens injured as Indian forces open fire at a funeral in occupied Kashmir



Published: January 13, 2019

Published: January 13, 2019

Dozens, including women, were injured in occupied Kashmir on Sunday as Indian forces opened fire at mourners gathered for the funeral of a martyred youth, Zeenatul Islam, in Shopian district.



According to Kashmir Media Service, troops laid barricades on roads to prevent people from participating in the funeral. However, defying the restrictions, a large number of mourners assembled in the village to perform the last rites of the martyred youth.



The occupation force fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the mourners. The use of force triggered clashes between the mourners and the troops, resulting in injuries to several people. Critically injured mourners were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.









Indian troops martyred Zeenatul Islam alias Dr Usman and his associate during a cordon and search operation in Katapora village in Kulgam district, a day earlier.



Four youth martyred in occupied Kashmir



The year 2018 had been the deadliest in a decade for Occupied Kashmir, with recurring violence claiming nearly 600 lives.



The death toll includes around 250 freedom fighters and 150 civilians. Those martyred by the occupation Indian forces include a six-month pregnant woman, a person with intellectual disability, school going girls, college students, housewives, labourers and farmers.



The Indian army has also targeted and martyred academics, professors and members of Kashmir’s intelligentsia.



In recent years, nearly 25,000 Kashmiris have been injured by pellet guns used by the occupying Indian army.



Moreover, nearly 2,900 Kashmiris have lost partial or full eyesight due to pellet injuries. The youngest victim of pellet guns has been an 18-month-old baby, Hiba Nasir.



Another report, released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, has revealed that Indian troops have martyred over 95,000 Kashmiris since January 1989. 7,000 of these were custodial deaths.



India’s brutalities have rendered over 22,000 women widowed and more than 100,000 children have been orphaned.



The report also included over 11,100 cases of sexual violence and harassment by the occupying Indian forces.