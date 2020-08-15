Indian forces killed mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu in Nagarparkar: FO

Islamabad has condemned the killing of mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu by Indian troops in Nagarparkar Sector last week, a border area between the two countries in Sindh’s Tharparkaur district. “On the night of 8th August, a 17-year-old civilian, Bero Mal, was shot dead by Indian Border Security Forces in Nagarparkar Sector,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said in a press briefing on Thursday. This condemnable killing comes in the backdrop of Indian misinformation and propaganda campaign against Pakistan including the so-called “infiltration” across the border, he added. The spokesperson said killing a mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu and crying ‘infiltration’, speaks volumes about the credibility of false Indian claims. The baseless Indian propaganda cannot divert attention from India’s internal issues, the treatment of minorities in India and the unacceptable situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said the spokesperson. Earlier in the day, senior Indian diplomat was also cummoned to register Islamabad’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control resulting in serious injuries to two civilians. “Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Jandrot Sector of the LoC, 40-year-old Shakeela Bibi and 12-year-old Ayesha Kausar, residents of Village Fanjot, sustained serious injuries,” a statement from the FO said. https://tribune.com.pk/story/225938...-challenged-pakistani-hindu-in-nagarparkar-fo Blow this BSF position up!