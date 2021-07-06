CIA Mole said: its fine, they got approval from the west Click to expand...

CNN: Say what? Sorry the line is bad. Can't hear you.BBC: Indian forces martyrized the women to open the gate to heaven for these women.WSJ: The government of India has brought water services to the regions.Japan: The Kashmir women had volunteered as 'comfort women' for the Indian forces.Australia: India is an important QUAD partner to bring stability and safety to the people in Asia.White House: India is a model democracy. We will support India bringing peace and safety in the regions.