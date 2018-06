Indian football fans rushing to Russia for the much-awaited FIFA 2018

Sports Tourism at a new level, says industry reports and experts

Sochi: This city is located on the Black Sea, popularly known as a summer beach resort. It was the host of the 2014 winter Olympics. Its mountainous coastline, endless shingle beaches, warm sunny days and bustling nightlife is what attracts the visitors. The matches held here will take place in the Fisht stadium. Volgograd: Formerly Stalingrad, this city is located in southwest Russia, on the Western bank of Volga River. This city had witnessed the bloodiest battles or World War II and is famous for the same. The matches held here will take place in Volgograd Arena. Saransk: The capital city of Republic of Mordovia, Russia is considered to be one of the most beautiful cities of the country, making it an important tourist attraction. The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia theme park in Saransk is to open on the main city square. The matches held here will take place in Mordovia Arena. Moscow: Moscow is one of the most visited cities in Russia. It is located on the Moskva River in western Russia, and is the cosmopolitan capital. The main attraction here is ancient buildings and monuments with edgy galleries, boutiques and cafes, a great place for all the history buffs. The matches held here will take place in Otkritie Arena Stadium and Luzhniki Stadium. Petersburg: The second largest city of Russia, after Moscow is located on the Baltic Sea. It has some of the most beautiful buildings, including the famous State Hermitage Museum, which is known for its unparalleled collection of art masterpieces. The matches held here will take place in Saint Petersburg Stadium. Rostov-on-Don: A city in southern Russia. It is famous for its vast collection of indigenous ancient fine arts. The matches held here will take place in Rostov Arena. Kazan: A city in southwest Russia, located on the banks of Volga and Kazanka rivers. It hosts multiple sports events and matches, hence known as the sports capital of Russia. The matches held here will take place in the Kazan Arena Stadium.