Indian FM begins Georgia visit: Seen as a tit for tat of Russian FM visiting Pakistan

Pajeets never seize to amaze me, like you don't have to exactly copy what other countries do to you. What good is a 270 M $ defense budget country to you and how do you think it equalizes the Russian FM visit to Pakistan? Are you going to pitch Tejas at a discounted rate to them? This just shows that your meeting with Russians on Afghanistan resulted in jack shiat and you are talking back your sour sorry as5 to a country that is barely of any significance to you or anyone else.


// In a moving ceremony, India's external affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Friday handed over the holy relic of St. Queen Ketevan to the Government of Georgia. The relic was handed over in the presence of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia--Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II and the Prime Minister of Georgia H.E. Irakli Garibashvili.
 
The relationship of two equal nations or friends works that way only.

But few nations can not do and regret the decisions later.
www.aljazeera.com

‘Neutral’ Pakistan pulls out of Malaysia summit of Muslim nations

Pakistan’s Gulf allies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, had expressed reservations over Islamabad joining the summit.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the bilateral ties between India and Russia have been among the “steadiest” of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War, and New Delhi was looking forward to hosting President Vladimir Putin in the country for the annual bilateral summit.
indianexpress.com

Jaishankar: Looking forward to hosting Putin for annual India-Russia bilateral summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met 19 times since 2014, Jaishankar said. “That itself speaks a lot,” he added.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
