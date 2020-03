Hope Indian govt. and establishment is not paying any heed and importance to these protests, and hundreds of reports in western media as well about the lynchings and Delhi riots.



And that they don't course correct, and they stay put and doesn't change the direction which India has taken which will take India to the abyss and civil war. The image of India has already taken a dive...



We should be worried about India taking the right direction, currently they, blinded by the hatred is on a path ideal for us.



Don't interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake, we can protest, we can condemn and this can be misconstrued like Pak and Islamic countries hate Modi and that's why he is good for India.



Godspeed to them in their endeavors...

