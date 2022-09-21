What's new

Indian firms to weaponise Israeli drones under IAF Project Cheetah

Indian firms to weaponise Israeli drones under IAF Project Cheetah​

Under Indian Air Force's Project Cheetah, Indian defence manufacturing firms will weaponise Israeli drones.​



Manjeet Negi
Manjeet Negi New Delhi September 19, 2022


The Heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is capable of returning to base autonomously in case of lost communication. (Image for representation)


Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to introduce Project Cheetah which will help weaponise Israeli drones in all defence wings via Indian manufacturing units.



Under this project, India's Heron drones are to be upgraded and armed with Israel's help to carry out offensive operations against the enemy. “The project cheetah would be awarded to the Indian defence firms now who will equip them with missiles and other surveillance capabilities of advanced capability,” government sources told India Today TV.
Made in Israel, Heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is a medium-altitude UAV and can carry up to 250 kg of weight, including a thermographic camera, airborne ground surveillance, visible light, radar systems, etc. The Heron UAV is capable of returning to base autonomously in case of lost communication.

Heron drones of the three services, the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, and the Indian Navy will be upgraded to be armed with laser-guided bombs, air-to-ground, and air-launched anti-tank guided missiles. This project is in the last stage of decision-making.

