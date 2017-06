Indian finance minister may visit Dhaka next month

During his visit various issues including the quick implementation of $5 billion new loan for development projects and defence procurement is expected to come up.

A finance ministry official said the Indian finance minister is likely to come to Bangladesh on July 2 at the invitation of his counterpart AMA Muhith when a $4.5 billion Line of Credit (LoC) is expected to be signed.



The remaining $500m will be made available for defence procurement.