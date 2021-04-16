What's new

Indian film star Akshay Kumar contracted COVID but did he drink cow urine ?

jamahir

jamahir

Last year, Hindi film star Akshay Kumar declared that he drinks cow urine ( "gau mutr" in Hindi ) daily for medicinal purposes as per teachings of traditional ayurveda medical system :
Huma asked them about the “elephant poo tea” that they were seen drinking in the show’s promo. Akshay revealed that it really wasn’t a big deal for him as he drinks cow urine every day for Ayurvedic reasons.
Now that he had recently contracted Corona and recovered the most important question is during his hospitalization did he go through a course of intensive cow urine therapy or be the hypocrite and agree to modern, allopathic medicine ?
 
jamahir

jamahir

gulli said:
You saying Ayurved is bad??
It has its applications, like the Boroplus multi-purpose cream or I believe there is even an ayurvedic alternate to Viagra. But regards to things like cancer and Corona I don't see ayurveda working.

Akshay should have tried cow urine therapy or Baba Ramdev's "Corona kit" trio of medicines if he was so much enamored of these things. It seems UP CM Yogi has tested positive for Corona. He too should continue to believe in cow urine therapy and ayurveda.
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

jamahir said:
Last year, Hindi film star Akshay Kumar declared that he drinks cow urine ( "gau mutr" in Hindi ) daily for medicinal purposes as per teachings of traditional ayurveda medical system :

Now that he had recently contracted Corona and recovered the most important question is during his hospitalization did he go through a course of intensive cow urine therapy or be the hypocrite and agree to modern, allopathic medicine ?
all personal belief
some arab people believe they can be treated by camel urine let them treat themselves .
some people think diseases are caused by jinnat they can be treated by holy men this is their personal belief .
in my opinion everyone should follow medical doctor's advice .
 
G

gulli

jamahir said:
It has its applications, like the Boroplus multi-purpose cream or I believe there is even an ayurvedic alternate to Viagra. But regards to things like cancer and Corona I don't see ayurveda working.

Akshay should have tried cow urine therapy or Baba Ramdev's "Corona kit" trio of medicines if he was so much enamored of these things. It seems UP CM Yogi has tested positive for Corona. He too should continue to believe in cow urine therapy and ayurveda.
My Father 65+ survived corona without even developing fever by use of coronil.
Truth is people admitted to hospital are most likely to die as they are using all not tested medical pills on these subjects. Authorities pressurized us to admit my father in hospital as he was 50+ n as per norm no home quarantine for people above 50. We kept on arguing n never let him go to the hospital.
 
Syama Ayas

Syama Ayas

jamahir said:
Last year, Hindi film star Akshay Kumar declared that he drinks cow urine ( "gau mutr" in Hindi ) daily for medicinal purposes as per teachings of traditional ayurveda medical system :

Now that he had recently contracted Corona and recovered the most important question is during his hospitalization did he go through a course of intensive cow urine therapy or be the hypocrite and agree to modern, allopathic medicine ?
Akshay Kumar is film star, he will make populist/controversial claims to ensure he is talked about among commoners
 
jamahir

jamahir

gulli said:
My Father 65+ survived corona without even developing fever by use of coronil.
Truth is people admitted to hospital are most likely to die as they are using all not tested medical pills on these subjects. Authorities pressurized us to admit my father in hospital as he was 50+ n as per norm no home quarantine for people above 50. We kept on arguing n never let him go to the hospital.
Hmm, so that is your experience. My brother's friend's family members contracted Corona and they cured it through common IMOL and Dolo tablets. The gentleman's mother is also of advanced age.

So what should we make of this ?

Isn't it true that Ramdev is selling the "Coronil kit" as vaccine ?

Syama Ayas said:
Akshay Kumar is film star, he will make populist/controversial claims to ensure he is talked about among commoners
Well, he shouldn't make irresponsible statements. Many people will take him at his word.
 
G

gulli

jamahir said:
Hmm, so that is your experience. My brother's friend's family members contracted Corona and they cured it through common IMOL and Dolo tablets. The gentleman's mother is also of advanced age.

So what should we make of this ?

Isn't it true that Ramdev is selling the "Coronil kit" as vaccine ?
Can't save vaccination, but as medication. Best part, Ayurvedic pills don't have side effect unlike allopathy.
As per bollywood..
1618585460263.png
 
