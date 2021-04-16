Indian film star Akshay Kumar contracted COVID but did he drink cow urine ?

It has its applications, like the Boroplus multi-purpose cream or I believe there is even an ayurvedic alternate to Viagra. But regards to things like cancer and Corona I don't see ayurveda working.Akshay should have tried cow urine therapy or Baba Ramdev's "Corona kit" trio of medicines if he was so much enamored of these things. It seems UP CM Yogi has tested positive for Corona. He too should continue to believe in cow urine therapy and ayurveda.