Indian film star Akshay Kumar contracted COVID but did he drink cow urine ?

Last year, Hindi film star Akshay Kumar declared that he drinks cow urine ( "gau mutr" in Hindi ) daily for medicinal purposes as per teachings of traditional ayurveda medical system :
Now that he had recently contracted Corona and recovered the most important question is during his hospitalization did he go through a course of intensive cow urine therapy or be the hypocrite and agree to modern, allopathic medicine ?Huma asked them about the “elephant poo tea” that they were seen drinking in the show’s promo. Akshay revealed that it really wasn’t a big deal for him as he drinks cow urine every day for Ayurvedic reasons.