Indian Female Students Kidnapped in Ukraine. One Male Student Shot Dead. Other Female Students Get Thrown Out of the Train by Ukrainians

Indian Female Students Getting Kidnapped:
Male Student Killed:
Indian Female Students Kicked out of the Train:
Male Student Killed:
Indian Female Students Kicked out of the Train:
No Surprise, @Areesh and @Windjammer making their best to report everything about "Indian Females"
And, Still its India which is being "Obsessed" with pakistan.
meanwhile :
Indian government ministers to go to Ukraine's borders to help evacuate stranded citizensIndia plans to send four senior ministers to Ukraine's border nations, a government source said on Monday, to help in the rescue of thousands of its citizens who remain trapped more than four days after Russia's invasion of the country.www.reuters.com
'Operation Ganga' — India's mega mission to help its people stranded in warn-torn UkraineIndia’s ‘Operation Ganga’ — a massive rescue operation being carried out to evacuate all Indians stranded in Ukraine — has been going on in full swing. As of Tuesday, a total of nine flights have brought back several Indian citizens from the warn-ridden zone.www.ptcnews.tv
Chandigarh, March 1: India’s ‘Operation Ganga’ — a massive rescue operation being carried out to evacuate all Indians stranded in Ukraine — has been going on in full swing. As of Tuesday, a total of nine flights have brought back several Indian citizens from the warn-ridden zone.
Following the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, social medial handles, especially Twitter, got flooded with SOS videos from Indian students left stranded in Ukraine amid the current turmoil. These disturbing videos show how Indian students trying to flee Ukraine are being assaulted by forces at the borders.
China should follow India in evacuating its citizens from Ukraine, says Chinese studentA Chinese student in Kyiv told India Today that he expects his government to follow the example of the Government of India and evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.www.indiatoday.in
On Monday, India Today encountered a Chinese student not far from a building in Kyiv hit by a cruise missile.
The Chinese student, a resident of Beijing studying piano in Kyiv, said he does not know whether he wants to return to China and even if he did, the same is "not possible".
He said that he was aware of India's efforts to evacuate its citizens, adding that he was aware that Indians are being taken to Poland, Romania and Hungary.
Asked if he expects similar efforts from his own government, the student told India Today that the Chinese government must also evacuate its nationals, including students, from Ukraine like India.
I hope that Putin screws these Mlechhas real hard, bloody bastards.