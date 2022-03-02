What's new

Indian Female Students Kidnapped in Ukraine. One Male Student Shot Dead. Other Female Students Get Thrown Out of the Train by Ukrainians

Feb 22, 2022
No Surprise, @Areesh and @Windjammer making their best to report everything about "Indian Females"
And, Still its India which is being "Obsessed" with pakistan.

meanwhile :

Indian government ministers to go to Ukraine's borders to help evacuate stranded citizens

India plans to send four senior ministers to Ukraine's border nations, a government source said on Monday, to help in the rescue of thousands of its citizens who remain trapped more than four days after Russia's invasion of the country.
'Operation Ganga' — India's mega mission to help its people stranded in warn-torn Ukraine

India’s ‘Operation Ganga’ — a massive rescue operation being carried out to evacuate all Indians stranded in Ukraine — has been going on in full swing. As of Tuesday, a total of nine flights have brought back several Indian citizens from the warn-ridden zone.
Chandigarh, March 1: India’s ‘Operation Ganga’ — a massive rescue operation being carried out to evacuate all Indians stranded in Ukraine — has been going on in full swing. As of Tuesday, a total of nine flights have brought back several Indian citizens from the warn-ridden zone.

Following the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, social medial handles, especially Twitter, got flooded with SOS videos from Indian students left stranded in Ukraine amid the current turmoil. These disturbing videos show how Indian students trying to flee Ukraine are being assaulted by forces at the borders.

China should follow India in evacuating its citizens from Ukraine, says Chinese student

A Chinese student in Kyiv told India Today that he expects his government to follow the example of the Government of India and evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.
On Monday, India Today encountered a Chinese student not far from a building in Kyiv hit by a cruise missile.

The Chinese student, a resident of Beijing studying piano in Kyiv, said he does not know whether he wants to return to China and even if he did, the same is "not possible".

He said that he was aware of India's efforts to evacuate its citizens, adding that he was aware that Indians are being taken to Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Asked if he expects similar efforts from his own government, the student told India Today that the Chinese government must also evacuate its nationals, including students, from Ukraine like India.

 
You are on a Pakistani forum

You don't have the right to talk about obsession

And good luck with the operation Ganga :tup:
 
There are horrendous accounts of racism coming out of Nazi Ukraine. Even the UN acknowledges it. In the US progressive media now there is a backlash, but nothing in the racist Anglo countries that institutionalized racism. Indians can kiss as much American, Australian and British a $$ but they will be treated as coolies and inferiors. At least the Pakistani PM has put Islamophobia as a major social ill in the west and especially India.

https://www.tiktok.com/video/7070026608773434625
 
Where is Akshay Kumar when you need him
 
On the occasion of MAHA SHIVRATRI yesterday lacs of Indians including me prayed to lord SHIVA for the safety of Ukraine and its citizens.... and then such news comes..... its really sad.... hope those females will come out safe and unite with families again... and hope Ukraine too comes out safe..... for some bad elements in country I cant blame whole Ukraine....
 
To be honest, i am pissed both at India and Pakistan for how they handled this situation. Despite the known secret that Russia is going to start problems with Ukraine, both countries didn't establish a hot line neither created an emergency response plan and waited for things to go bad to worse.

It is terrible to think that students are left helpless in this crucial time.
 

