Indian Father, brother arrested for rape of 16-year-old girl

A 43-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter. The police said that the girl, in her statement, has alleged that her father had raped her multiple times since 2019, while the brother had sexually assaulted her once two years ago.

The police said the incident came to light when the girl, a Class X student, informed her school teacher and principal about her ordeal. According to her statement, the first time she was sexually abused was in January 2019, when she was sleeping in a workshop owned by her father. Her elder brother also sexually assaulted her the same month.
A police officer said, “The girl was being sexually abused repeatedly for the last two years. As she was staying with them, she was scared and did not speak up earlier… However, she revealed her ordeal last week to her teacher, as she was scared that they would exploit her younger sister as well.”

A senior officer said that a case of rape under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered, following which her father and brother were taken in custody. “Soon, they confessed to the crime and were arrested,” said the officer. The two were on Tuesday produced in court, which remanded them in police custody till January 22.

indianexpress.com

Father, brother arrested for rape of 16-year-old girl

🔴 The police said the incident came to light when the girl, a Class X student, informed her school teacher and principal about her ordeal.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
