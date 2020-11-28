What's new

Indian farmers' protests: Why they matter to British Indians

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
Indian farmers' protests: Why they matter to British Indians


"It's so heart-breaking. We need these voices to be heard."
Farmers and their families have been protesting in India for months, camped out in Delhi demonstrating over the government's new farm laws which they think will ruin their livelihoods.

However supporters of the laws say improvements are badly needed, as thousands of farmers are struggling.
Young Brits of Indian descent may be almost five thousand miles away, but it's affecting many of them and their families.

Indian farmers' protests: Why they matter to British Indians

Young British Indians tell Radio 1 Newsbeat why the Indian farmers' protests are important to them.
PakistaniAtBahrain

Jan 24, 2021
lol. i am looking forward to the first gay muslim parade doing the tawaaf around the Kaaba when Saudi legitimises LGBTQLMNOP in order to keep USA happy.

that being said, i dont think this source is reliable. i only trust Nigerians when they have a bridge to sell to me or a "Nigerian sheikh" wants to invest millions in my life.
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
lol. i am looking forward to the first gay muslim parade doing the tawaaf around the Kaaba when Saudi legitimises LGBTQLMNOP in order to keep USA happy.

that being said, i dont think this source is reliable. i only trust Nigerians when they have a bridge to sell to me.
I don't understand why your filthy mouth have to include the Kaaba in every outcry. The place have sharia law and if anything were to happen all hell breaks lease take your filthy mouth elsewhere.

Saying gays making Tawaaf? and it is haram to use tawaaf in such context. Reported for that filthy comment
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

Jan 24, 2021
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
I don't understand why your filthy mouth have to include the Kaaba in every outcry. The place have sharia law and if anything were to happen all hell breaks lease take your filthy mouth elsewhere.

Saying gays making Tawaaf? and it is haram to use tawaaf in such context. Reported for that filthy comment
its haram for gays to do tawaaf, but halal to be friends with Israel and arm-twist other muslim countries to accept Israel or go fight their wars in other muslim countries. lol.
 
Irfan Baloch

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
UNITED States president, Joe Biden, has issued a directive instructing the US embassy in Nigeria and other countries to push for the legalisation of homosexuality in their respective countries of residence.

Biden gave the directive in a presidential memorandum calling for swift and meaningful United States responses to human rights abuses of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons (LGBTQI+) around the world.

According to him, “It shall be the policy of the United States to pursue an end to violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics, and to lead by the power of our example in the cause of advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the world.”

The new memorandum reaffirms and supplements the United States previous principles established in the Presidential Memorandum of December 6, 2011 (International Initiatives to Advance the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Persons).

The presidential statement further noted that the US will use everything within its power, including visa and financial sanctions, to protect the rights of gay people as well as punish government that does not support gay rights.

“When foreign governments move to restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ persons or fail to enforce legal protections in place, thereby contributing to a climate of intolerance, agencies engaged abroad shall consider appropriate responses, including using the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions.

tribuneonlineng.com

Biden pushes for gay rights, threatens Nigeria with financial, visa sanctions

UNITED States president, Joe Biden, has issued a directive instructing the US embassy in Nigeria and other countries to push for the legalisation of
tribuneonlineng.com

------

Looks like Biden have lost his marbles and his proving to be an absolute disaster

hold my hukka says a Saudi
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
UNITED States president, Joe Biden, has issued a directive instructing the US embassy in Nigeria and other countries to push for the legalisation of homosexuality in their respective countries of residence.

Biden gave the directive in a presidential memorandum calling for swift and meaningful United States responses to human rights abuses of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons (LGBTQI+) around the world.

According to him, “It shall be the policy of the United States to pursue an end to violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics, and to lead by the power of our example in the cause of advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the world.”

The new memorandum reaffirms and supplements the United States previous principles established in the Presidential Memorandum of December 6, 2011 (International Initiatives to Advance the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Persons).

The presidential statement further noted that the US will use everything within its power, including visa and financial sanctions, to protect the rights of gay people as well as punish government that does not support gay rights.

“When foreign governments move to restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ persons or fail to enforce legal protections in place, thereby contributing to a climate of intolerance, agencies engaged abroad shall consider appropriate responses, including using the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions.

tribuneonlineng.com

Biden pushes for gay rights, threatens Nigeria with financial, visa sanctions

UNITED States president, Joe Biden, has issued a directive instructing the US embassy in Nigeria and other countries to push for the legalisation of
tribuneonlineng.com

------

Looks like Biden have lost his marbles and his proving to be an absolute disaster

:disagree:




I somehow don't think that this will work in Pakistan or Afghanistan.....................................:disagree:
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

PakistaniAtBahrain said:
its haram for gays to do tawaaf, but halal to be friends with Israel and arm-twist other muslim countries to accept Israel or go fight their wars in other muslim countries. lol.
It is haram to use tawaaf in such context. Regarding your political opinion go fuk yourself. But using tawaaf in such context is violation
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
I somehow don't think that this will work in Pakistan or Afghanistan....................................
It won't work anywhere period
 
Trango Towers

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
UNITED States president, Joe Biden, has issued a directive instructing the US embassy in Nigeria and other countries to push for the legalisation of homosexuality in their respective countries of residence.

Biden gave the directive in a presidential memorandum calling for swift and meaningful United States responses to human rights abuses of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons (LGBTQI+) around the world.

According to him, “It shall be the policy of the United States to pursue an end to violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics, and to lead by the power of our example in the cause of advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the world.”

The new memorandum reaffirms and supplements the United States previous principles established in the Presidential Memorandum of December 6, 2011 (International Initiatives to Advance the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Persons).

The presidential statement further noted that the US will use everything within its power, including visa and financial sanctions, to protect the rights of gay people as well as punish government that does not support gay rights.

“When foreign governments move to restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ persons or fail to enforce legal protections in place, thereby contributing to a climate of intolerance, agencies engaged abroad shall consider appropriate responses, including using the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions.

tribuneonlineng.com

Biden pushes for gay rights, threatens Nigeria with financial, visa sanctions

UNITED States president, Joe Biden, has issued a directive instructing the US embassy in Nigeria and other countries to push for the legalisation of
tribuneonlineng.com

------

Looks like Biden have lost his marbles and his proving to be an absolute disaster

But its ok to be islamaphobic, racist, beat up elderly Asian systematic rapes, pedophilia, trafficking of women.....genocide by Israel and India.... I could go on all night

Mr Biden are you in a closet
 
