Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
- Dec 26, 2020
Indian farmers' protests: Why they matter to British Indians
"It's so heart-breaking. We need these voices to be heard."
Farmers and their families have been protesting in India for months, camped out in Delhi demonstrating over the government's new farm laws which they think will ruin their livelihoods.
However supporters of the laws say improvements are badly needed, as thousands of farmers are struggling.
Young Brits of Indian descent may be almost five thousand miles away, but it's affecting many of them and their families.
Indian farmers' protests: Why they matter to British Indians
Young British Indians tell Radio 1 Newsbeat why the Indian farmers' protests are important to them.
www.bbc.com
