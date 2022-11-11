Indian Fans Offering Free Lunch & Beer With Their Tickets.

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
The MCG can hold over 100000 fans and reportedly over 70000 tickets sold for Twenty 20 final were bought by Indians.
Now after being ousted from the final, Indian fans are desparately trying to sell off their tickets on the streets.
Even offering, free lunch beer and ride to the ground to the potential buyers.
Advise to the Indians.... Never wash the soap before your hands.
