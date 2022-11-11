What's new

Indian Fans Offering Free Lunch & Beer With Their Tickets.

The MCG can hold over 100000 fans and reportedly over 70000 tickets sold for Twenty 20 final were bought by Indians.
Now after being ousted from the final, Indian fans are desparately trying to sell off their tickets on the streets.
Even offering, free lunch beer and ride to the ground to the potential buyers.
Advise to the Indians.... Never wash the soap before your hands.
 
They should simply go and watch the match. I am sure they would have watched it on TV in any case, regardless of who made it to the final.
 

