What's new

Indian Faces $350,000 Fine For Voting In 2016 US Presidential Polls

D

DavidsSling

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
612
0
547
Country
Israel
Location
Australia
Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, 58, and 11 other foreign nationals were charged in US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina last month with misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential elections.


Indian Faces $350,000 Fine For Voting In 2016 US Presidential Polls

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump seen during 2016 US elections.

New York:
An Indian national and an Indian-origin man from Malaysia have been charged by federal prosecutors with unlawfully voting in the 2016 US presidential elections by falsely claiming American citizenship.

Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, 58, and 11 other foreign nationals were charged in US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina last month with misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential elections.

They face a maximum term of one-year imprisonment and a fine of up to USD 100,000 if convicted, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said.
Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections under US law.

Another Indian-origin man, Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, 57, hailing from Malaysia, was among seven foreign nationals facing federal charges in North Carolina for illegally voting in the 2016 federal elections.

ICE said these charges are the latest indictments to result from an ongoing years-long federal criminal investigation being conducted by the federal agencies.


Atar-Singh was among those charged by a federal grand jury for falsely claiming US citizenship or making false statements on voter registration applications, and with misdemeanor charges of unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential elections.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of six years in federal prison, a USD 350,000 fine, and a term of supervised release, ICE said

www.ndtv.com

Indian, Indian-Origin Man Charged For Illegal Voting In 2016 US Polls

An Indian national and an Indian-origin man from Malaysia have been charged by federal prosecutors with unlawfully voting in the 2016 US presidential elections by falsely claiming American citizenship.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

Why are Indians such cheats, liars and just plain disgusting?
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,046
0
4,506
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Importing indians to ur country is like importing disease to ur country. Soon the world will realize.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
3,226
1
3,811
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
DavidsSling said:
Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, 58, and 11 other foreign nationals were charged in US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina last month with misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential elections.


Indian Faces $350,000 Fine For Voting In 2016 US Presidential Polls

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump seen during 2016 US elections.

New York:
An Indian national and an Indian-origin man from Malaysia have been charged by federal prosecutors with unlawfully voting in the 2016 US presidential elections by falsely claiming American citizenship.

Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, 58, and 11 other foreign nationals were charged in US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina last month with misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential elections.

They face a maximum term of one-year imprisonment and a fine of up to USD 100,000 if convicted, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said.
Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections under US law.

Another Indian-origin man, Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, 57, hailing from Malaysia, was among seven foreign nationals facing federal charges in North Carolina for illegally voting in the 2016 federal elections.

ICE said these charges are the latest indictments to result from an ongoing years-long federal criminal investigation being conducted by the federal agencies.


Atar-Singh was among those charged by a federal grand jury for falsely claiming US citizenship or making false statements on voter registration applications, and with misdemeanor charges of unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential elections.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of six years in federal prison, a USD 350,000 fine, and a term of supervised release, ICE said

www.ndtv.com

Indian, Indian-Origin Man Charged For Illegal Voting In 2016 US Polls

An Indian national and an Indian-origin man from Malaysia have been charged by federal prosecutors with unlawfully voting in the 2016 US presidential elections by falsely claiming American citizenship.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

Why are Indians such cheats, liars and just plain disgusting?
Click to expand...

It is their religion that is the problem
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE No Pilots For Rafale Jets – Why Is The Indian Air Force Facing An Acute Shortage Of Trained Pilots? Indian Defence Forum 1
iampakistan Indian Army Gets Ready For A Face-Off With Chinese & Pakistani Soldiers At KavKaz 2020 Strategic & Foreign Affairs 6
Zarvan Featured Analysis: Indian T-90S main battle tank facing Chinese Type 15 light tank Land Warfare 17
Clutch Tank Battles In The Himalaya Mountains? Indian T-90 Tanks Face Chinese Armor Indian Defence Forum 47
eldarlmari "People are asking me for selfies"- Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus Central & South Asia 18
BHarwana Pakistan Stock Exchange continues gains in face of Indian sponsored terrorism. Pakistan Economy 34
Zarvan If the Chinese and Indian Air Forces face each other in the sky, who will win? Air Warfare 16
R Indian-American COVID19 Researchers Face Fraud Charges Over HydroxyChloroquine (HCQ) Study COVID-19 Coronavirus 5
Ababeel Is Pakistan Really Ready to face Indian Mighty Armed Forces??? Central & South Asia 38
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Panicking Indian Army Facing Multiple Fronts ,an Unprecedented Scenario with Determined Neighbours Indian Defence Forum 65

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top