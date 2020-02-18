Indian Extremist Groups Seek Genocide Of Muslims At Hate-Filled Event

A gathering of Hindutva groups sought genocide of minorities in India, especially the Muslim community living in the country.The three-day event was held by the Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19 in the country’s Uttarakhand state, according to Indian media.A number of Hindu extremist leaders, some of them members of the ruling BJP party, called for killings of minorities and attacks on their worship places. Videos from the event went viral on social media, with people demanding action against open hate speech practised on the occasion.One speaker at the event said that the ‘battle’ against Muslims could we won through ‘better weapons’. “Economic boycott won’t be enough,” he said.Another speaker Sadhvi Annapurna, was quoted by Indian media as calling for the ethnic cleansing of Indian Muslims.He added that Hindus should be ready to go to jails if they want to eliminate Muslims’ population. According to Indian media, an extreme level of anti-Muslim sentiments were witnessed at the summit.