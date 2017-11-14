Indian Export to China Sharply Increases; Trade Gap Halves

S10 said:







Double-digit rise in exports helps India nearly halve trade gap with China Exports to China saw sustained double-digit growth for the fourth straight month in August, led by eightfold rise in iron and steel shipments China is buying 8 times as many iron and steel from India as last year. That suggests massive infrastructure spending. Export to India is down by over a quarter, due to restrictions from Indian side. Click to expand...

So China retaliates against the US due to restrictions but somehow does nothing against the Indians? Funny how the Chinese government wages a trade war against the most powerful economy and country in the world but somehow doesn't do anything and even increases imports from a country it could squash like a bug economically. I have to say the Chinese government has not been thinking straight at all in 2020. This is like picking a fight with someone who is 1 foot taller than you and 100 pounds heavier versus surrendering to a small 5 year old kid