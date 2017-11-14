What's new

Indian Export to China Sharply Increases; Trade Gap Halves

China is buying 8 times as many iron and steel from India as last year. That suggests massive infrastructure spending. Export to India is down by over a quarter, due to restrictions from Indian side.

India’s robust double-digit exports growth to China, coupled with sharp contraction in imports, nearly halved the trade gap between the two trading partners in the first five months of the current fiscal year (2020-21, or FY21) over the same period of 2019-20 (FY20).
The restriction on imports from China, along with the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, has shrunk India’s trade deficit with the neighbouring country to $12.6 billion between April and August of FY21, from $22.6 billion in the year-ago period.

India’s trade deficit with China stood at $23.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2018-19 and at $26.33 billion in 2017-18. Exports to China saw sustained double-digit growth for the fourth straight month in August, led by eightfold rise in iron and steel shipments. In the April-August period, outbound shipments to Beijing expanded 27 per cent, compared to 9.5-per cent expansion in the same period last year.

Imports contracted 27 per cent in the first five months to $21.5 billion and shrunk 21 per cent in August alone.
China is buying 8 times as many iron and steel from India as last year. That suggests massive infrastructure spending. Export to India is down by over a quarter, due to restrictions from Indian side.



So China retaliates against the US due to restrictions but somehow does nothing against the Indians? Funny how the Chinese government wages a trade war against the most powerful economy and country in the world but somehow doesn't do anything and even increases imports from a country it could squash like a bug economically. I have to say the Chinese government has not been thinking straight at all in 2020. This is like picking a fight with someone who is 1 foot taller than you and 100 pounds heavier versus surrendering to a small 5 year old kid :hitwall: .
 
So China retaliates against the US due to restrictions but somehow does nothing against the Indians? Funny how the Chinese government wages a trade war against the most powerful economy and country in the world but somehow doesn't do anything and even increases imports from a country it could squash like a bug economically. I have to say the Chinese government has not been thinking straight at all in 2020.
Trade war doesn't benefit anybody. China needs iron and steel for its infrastructure projects to grow its economy further. It can either buy them from India or Australia. Both aren't too friendly.
 
Trade war doesn't benefit anybody. China needs iron and steel for its infrastructure projects to grow its economy further. It can either buy them from India or Australia. Both aren't too friendly.
Still does not make any sense. The US slaps a tariffs on China, China retaliates tit for tat. But when India does it, China just accepts it and even buys more? Please tell me where this makes any sense.
 
