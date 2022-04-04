Indian export to Bangladesh rises 64.5%

India's merchandise exports to Bangladesh went up by 64.5 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 (April to March) over the previous fiscal 2020-21, Commerce Ministry data said today.The increase in exports to Bangladesh helped India's overall merchandise exports reach $417.8 billion in the financial year 2021-22 and it is likely to exceed $418 billion to reach an all-time high in India's export history.India's merchandise exports have also seen a significant increase to other countries, especially, developed countries, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in New Delhi.However, the minister did not mention the amount of Indian exports to Bangladesh.( Last year India exported $9.5 billion worth of goods. This year it will be over $15 billion with about $13 billion in trade surplus. THANKS)Exports of major commodities include petroleum products (152.1 per cent); cotton yarn, fabrics and handloom products (55.1 per cent), and gems and jewellery (49.6 per cent) among other products.One of the impressive growths has been seen in the agriculture sector especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, Goyal said.He also said that India would step up wheat supplies to countries hit by the Ukraine war."We will continue to export wheat in a big way to meet needs in countries, who are not getting supplies from conflict areas. We are likely to exceed our wheat exports by over 10 million tonnes in 2022-23," Goyal said.