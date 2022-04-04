What's new

Indian export to Bangladesh rises 64.5%

S

salute

FULL MEMBER
Jun 28, 2021
222
0
321
Country
India
Location
India

Indian export to Bangladesh rises 64.5%

India's merchandise exports to Bangladesh went up by 64.5 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 (April to March) over the previous fiscal 2020-21, Commerce Ministry data said today.

The increase in exports to Bangladesh helped India's overall merchandise exports reach $417.8 billion in the financial year 2021-22 and it is likely to exceed $418 billion to reach an all-time high in India's export history.

India's merchandise exports have also seen a significant increase to other countries, especially, developed countries, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in New Delhi.

However, the minister did not mention the amount of Indian exports to Bangladesh.

( Last year India exported $9.5 billion worth of goods. This year it will be over $15 billion with about $13 billion in trade surplus. THANKS)

Exports of major commodities include petroleum products (152.1 per cent); cotton yarn, fabrics and handloom products (55.1 per cent), and gems and jewellery (49.6 per cent) among other products.

One of the impressive growths has been seen in the agriculture sector especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, Goyal said.

He also said that India would step up wheat supplies to countries hit by the Ukraine war.

"We will continue to export wheat in a big way to meet needs in countries, who are not getting supplies from conflict areas. We are likely to exceed our wheat exports by over 10 million tonnes in 2022-23," Goyal said.
 
A

Arulmozhi Varman

FULL MEMBER
Oct 14, 2018
1,620
-14
1,307
Country
India
Location
Canada
INS_Vikrant said:
418 billion in exports this year's, well on its way hit trillion dollar target by 2030
Click to expand...

Let's not jump too early in the gun. The record exports is due to high crude oil prices and India due to her refining capacity has exported Petroleum in record prices. The corresponding import figures are also damn higher. Even before the crude prices at 140$, last year it was 80-100$. More than the last few years.

Now we have improvements in all fields. But it would be interesting to know our exports when crude cools down to 50-60$
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

P
India's exports rise by 36.76 per cent to $61.41 billion in January 2022
Replies
0
Views
203
punch2000
P
K
India set to achieve $650 billion exports target in 2021-22: Piyush Goyal
Replies
2
Views
360
Bilal9
Bilal9
K
Exports cross $400 billion annual target as goods shipments jump
Replies
0
Views
277
KedarT
K
S
India's July merchandise exports $35.17-bn; 47.91% rise over July '20
Replies
0
Views
299
safari2021
S
Anik101
India records highest-ever merchandise exports of $95 billion in June quarter of FY 2022.
Replies
1
Views
482
Anik101
Anik101

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom