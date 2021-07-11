Indian evacuations as Afghan Taliban reach Kandahar​

Reports coming out of Afghanistan say that, not only have Indian diplomats been evacuated from India’s Kandahar consulate due to Taliban advances around the city, but terrorist assets sponsored by Indian intelligence network based out of India’s consulate in Kandahar that sponsors the presence ofRaaji Aajoi Sangar-BRAS, an alliance of five terrorist groups Baloch Liberation Army, Baloch Liberation Front, United Baloch Army, Baloch Republican Army, and Baloch Republican Guards (Lashkare Balochistan) have also been evacuated from Aino Mena neighborhood of Kandahar to safe houses in Kabul.In addition , thehas also resulted in the hasty dismantling of terrorist training camps set by Indian intelligence Research and Analysis Wing & the Afghan intelligence at the foothills of Tor Ghar in south western Kandahar, where BRAS terrorists recruited from criminal elements and radicalised ethnic students organisations in the Pakistan’s province of Balochistan were receiving training in the planning, execution and propaganda of terrorist attacks in Pakistan.These attacks have most recently been targeted towards development projects associated with the $60 billion China Pakistan Economic Project, a pilot project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative-BRI. One such terrorist attack is the brazen daytime gun and bomb attack targeting the Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan on the 29th of june 2020 claimed by BLA, who attacked KSE last year, that was carried out by a gang of suicide terrorist trained at these terror camps in Kandahar.These terrorist camps were set up by the Indian intelligence under the patronage and protection of the Afghan National Directorate of Security-NDS on the opposite side of Kandahar city, away from the Aino Mena neighborhood, due to its proximity to Radhe Mandir, Shri Vishnu Temple, Ram Darbar & Mahabharta playground where Indian intelligence operatives has been developing a network over the years, suitable for Indian sponsored terrorist safe haven that can be used to create instability in Pakistan and hurt development projects in the province of Balochistan associated with CPEC.Two of the BLA terrorists trained at these terror camps Shehzad Baloch (terrorist code name Cobra) and Siraj Kungur (terrorist code name Yaagi) were seen in the training propaganda videos released by Indian intelligence linked propaganda accounts on social media last year. Both of them could be seen standing along the stone masonry lined irrigation canals flowing through Punjwai district of Kandahar.These canals could easily be located along the Punjwai district in the south west of Kandahar with the GPS coordinates of (31.5711N , 65.4823E) due to well known fact of them flowing out of the Dalha works at Arghandab Dam north of Kandahar.With the arrival of the Afghan Taliban in the area and their personnel assuming control of districts around the city of Kandahar, these Indian run terrorist camps will no longer be able to function as terror launchpads for terrorists associated with BRAs and its affiliated groups BLA, BLF, BRA, UBA and BRG (Lashkare Balochistan). This would also remove the possibility of Indian sponsored terrorist trained at these camps to be smuggled via the remote and deserted terrain, in an area where the Pakistan Afghanistan and Iran’s borders converge at the same place.While thewere transported on the Indian Air Force C17 flights from Afghanistan to Hindon Air Force Station, Indian Air Force Base in Chandigarh and Jaipur Airport in India, RAW’s terrorist assets in Kandahar were only moved to safe houses in Kabul for the moment, for their eventual fate to be decided by higher authorities according to the developing military situation in Afghanistan.