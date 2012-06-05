What's new

Indian envoy in Bangladesh meets BAF chief, discusses defence cooperation

By ANI | Asia | Last Updated at September 02 2020 08:17 IST
Topics India-Bangladesh ties | Bangladesh | India




Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das on Tuesday met with Bangladesh Air Force chief Masihuzzaman Serniabat and discussed defence cooperation between the two countries.

"Defence Cooperation between Indian Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF). High Commissioner of India, Riva Ganguly Das called on Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force today, to discuss matters of mutual interest," Indian Embassy in Bangladesh tweeted.

On Tuesday, Das had called on Bangladesh Navy chief Vice Admiral Shaheen Iqbal and congratulated him on his appointment as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS).

"HC Smt. Riva Ganguly Das today called on V Adm Shaheen Iqbal, CNS, BN and congratulated on his appointment as the new CNS, Bangladesh Navy. Matters related to India Bangladesh Maritime Cooperation also discussed," the India Embassy tweeted.

Last week, High Commission of India in Bangladesh had said that Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's recent visit to Dhaka was part of ongoing bilateral engagement between two close and friendly neighbours.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Foreign Secretary's visit reflects the priority that India accords to Bangladesh as part of its Neighbourhood First policy.

Bangladesh going to buy equipment from india and particularly get experties from BAF its a start from minus . even indian dont trust themselves,
better for them to go directly to usa.
 
Bangladesh going to buy equipment from india and particularly get experties from BAF its a start from minus . even indian dont trust themselves,
better for them to go directly to usa.
Nothing will be bought from India, this meeting is just to keep Delhi happy.
 
