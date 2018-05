Meanwhile, Baghlan governor Abdulhai Nemati confirmed Taliban group abducted seven employees of KEC and moved them to the Dand-e-Shahabuddin area of Pul-e-Khumri city.



Nemati said they spoke with the Taliban group via local people and Taliban said they abducted staff members in error, believing they were government employees.



Nemati said they are trying to release the abductees through tribe elders and mediation.

