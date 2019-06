Who is Nitesh Kumar Jangir?



About the Commonwealth Innovation Awards



Watch this video to know how Saans' helps save pre-term babies:





An Indian engineer whose low-cost neonatal breathing device has saved the lives of newborn babies across small towns of India, has won the 2019 Commonwealth Secretary-General's Innovation for Sustainable Development Award in London.due to a lack of immediate access to complex medical equipment, received his award in the People category alongside 14 other innovators from across the 53 member-countries of the Commonwealth."In countries like India, with erratic electricity supply and limited resources at public hospitals, this neonatal breathing support equipment can be used without any complex training. So, anyone, anywhere can use this device and deliver crucial support to premature babies," he explained."This award will go a long way in upscaling this device across the Commonwealth countries, for use in similar conditions in regions like Africa," he said.The Bangalore-based electronics engineer is the co-founder of Coeo Labs, a medical device company with a vision to prevent preventable deaths in the field of emergency and critical care.Saans, which has been in circulation for the past three months across district hospitals of India that lack neonatal ICU facilities as well as at medical colleges, has been in development for four years.Whilewe had to ensure that it was of high quality."The response from every part of the Commonwealth has been phenomenal," said Abhik Sen, Head of Innovation and Partnerships at the Commonwealth Secretariat."By showcasing the contribution their innovations are making towards building a better world, these awards will help our hitherto unsung heroes win that crucial next round of support, mentoring and investment they need to scale up and fulfil their dreams," he said.The innovation awards are divided alongimproving the lives of people; boosting prosperity; protecting the planet, promoting peace; and building partnerships for development in the Commonwealth.Thewas based on the impact or potential of the innovations to advance one or more of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in Commonwealth countries and some of the other winners came from countries in the Caribbean and Africa and from Australia and Canada.