Indian elections 2019: Campaigns turn sexist

Let me tell you a thing about Smriti Irani. She wears a big ‘bindi’ on her forehead and someone told me that when a woman changes her husbands frequently, the size of her ‘bindi’ keeps growing,

Personal digs

Meanwhile, a BJP leader stoked controversy by referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi as “skirt waali bai”

Moral code of conduct

No personal comments should be allowed during election campaigns. Besides, why do we need to have model code of conduct when nobody is ready to adhere to it and Election Commission simply not doing anything about it.