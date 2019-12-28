Indian economy under severe recession

GST revenue is only down 14% from last year in July.

India Exports In July Reached Levels Seen A Year Ago, Piyush Goyal Says

Seen green shoots in consumer appetite for first time since lockdown: BCG India’s Nimisha Jain

Domestic PV sales dip 4% in July; signs of green shoots visible:

SIAM



India attracts USD 22 billion FDI during COVID-19: Amitabh Kant

FPI equity inflows: Indian outperforms other Emerging Markets with $6 billion and counting

Forex reserves surge to an all-time high of $538.191 billion

Return of the rumble in the VC jungle

Tractor industry grows 35% in July

