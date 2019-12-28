What's new

Indian economy under severe recession

Protest_again

Protest_again

GST revenue is only down 14% from last year in July.

India Exports In July Reached Levels Seen A Year Ago, Piyush Goyal Says

Seen green shoots in consumer appetite for first time since lockdown: BCG India’s Nimisha Jain

Domestic PV sales dip 4% in July; signs of green shoots visible: SIAM

India attracts USD 22 billion FDI during COVID-19: Amitabh Kant

FPI equity inflows: Indian outperforms other Emerging Markets with $6 billion and counting

Forex reserves surge to an all-time high of $538.191 billion

Return of the rumble in the VC jungle

What's behind rupee's stellar rally against dollar? It's not RBI

Tractor industry grows 35% in July


Don't know why people go by stupid youtube videos to make inferences.

I suggest PDF to worry about Pakistan and as even Chinese commercial banks are no longer willing to fund you.
 
Almost 74,000 covid 19 cases in one day yesterday , highest in the world i guess. Its been above 60,000 every day in past weeks. And these morons were making fun of Pakistan for corona, now seems corona is raping india.
 
All is well
 
T|/|T said:
Almost 74,000 covid 19 cases in one day yesterday , highest in the world i guess. Its been above 60,000 every day in past weeks. And these morons were making fun of Pakistan for corona, now seems corona is raping india.
India has has so far conducted 40 million tests. Pakistan has carried out less than 3 million. I am sure karachi is following social distancing in the sewage disaster, for it to have low infection. Keep fooling yourself.
 
